Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 29, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Get a first look inside the new Atlanta SMART Academy

Classes begin Monday at Atlanta SMART Academy, a new tuition-free performing arts charter middle school in Southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Get a first look inside the new Atlanta SMART Academy:

It’s a first-of-its-kind middle school in Southwest Atlanta, serving students with a tuition-free performing arts-based education.  And this morning, Good Day Atlanta got a first look inside Atlanta SMART Academy, just days before classes begin for the year.

Atlanta SMART Academy is a new performing arts public charter middle school serving 5th through 8th graders (8th grade will be added for the 2022-2023 school year) in Southwest Atlanta and is currently one of only four performing arts middle schools in the state.  

The school’s curriculum is built around science, math, and the arts — and the idea is to not only educate students but to create "solutionists." In a video posted on the school’s website, board chair Adam Tolliver explains it like this: "Through project-based learning, our students are going to have the opportunity to have real problems that they’re working together to solve, applying the knowledge that they’re learning in their classes."

Being a performing arts school, there’s a strong emphasis on dance, theatre, and music — something we saw firsthand during our morning tour of the school.  

For more information on Atlanta SMART Academy (located at 2636 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW in Atlanta), click over to the school’s website here.  And click the video player for a look inside Atlanta SMART Academy, which will open for classes on Monday.

Gospel singer Pastor Mike Jr. on performing at the upcoming Stellar Awards

Get ready for some praise and worship as the Stellar Awards celebrates the best in Gospel music. Pastor Mike Jr. is one of the performers who will be bringing the praise to the stage on the BET award show Sunday night.

Pastor Mike Jr. talks about the upcoming Stellar Gospel Music Awards:  For more information on The Stellar Awards click here. 

Singer Inayah discusses her latest 'Side A' EP

Singer and songwriter Inayah first earned recognition through her viral rendition of Ella Mai’s 'Boo’d Up.' Now, after multiple record label offers, her latest EP, 'Side A,' is available on all streaming platforms.

R&B artist Inayah discusses her latest EP "Side A": Singer, songwriter Inayah first earned recognition through her viral rendition of Ella Mai’s "Boo’d Up." This established the artist’s massive following and brought multiple record label offers. Today, Inayah's latest EP, "Side A" is available on all streaming platforms. To listen click here. You can follow her on social media @Inayah

Metro Atlanta's best places for chicken wings

July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day and whether you like them flat or leggy, Atlanta has a lot of great places to eat them. Skye Estroff joins Good Day with her picks on the best chicken wings in Atlanta.

Skye Estroff picks out the best chicken wings in Atlanta: For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye_Estroff.   

Atlanta Chicken Wing picks by Skye Estroff:

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Sambucca is a 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair mix who is a charmer known to win over hearts. If you'd like to meet Sambucca, contact PAWS Atlanta.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.  