Good Day Atlanta viewer information story January 30, 2020

Marietta “Schoolhouse” brews up an adult education: We’re just days away from Super Bowl LIV right here on FOX, which means it’s a safe assumption that a lot of beer will be consumed between now and then! And if you’ve always been curious as to how your favorite stout, lager, or IPA is brewed, then pull up a chair, because class is in session.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning at Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta, a place where the word “brewery” only scratches the surface (or should we say…skims the foam?). Founded by middle school teachers Thomas Monti and Justin Waller, Schoolhouse Brewing began merely as a place for the home brewers to sell bottles, growlers, and supplies to inspire others to start brewing at home. But as the beer began to flow, so did the ideas – and soon, the guys decided to expand into a full-scale brewery. Today, Schoolhouse Brewing serves dozens of beers on a rotating draft, hosts public and private events in the taproom, and continues to take its name seriously by offering education in home brewing -- along with selling necessary supplies, there are also occasional classes offered on the subject.

Schoolhouse Brewing is located at 840 Franklin Court, Suite 100, in Marietta – and is open from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Noon to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the taproom, beers, and homebrew store, click over to the Schoolhouse Brewing website here.

We spend a lot of time in schools (thanks to pep rallies, of course) – but we’ve never hung out at a school like this! Click the video player to check out our morning segments getting a tour of Schoolhouse Brewing.

WEB LINK:

https://www.schoolhousebeer.com/

Advertisement

The Payton Warrick Foundation host celebrity bowling tournament: Their son Payton was born weighing 2 pounds 2 ounces and was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Peter Warrick is a cllege football legend and played six seasons in the NFL. He and Tabitha Miller stop by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the foundation they started in honor of their son and the celebrity bowling tournament fundraiser taking place February 8, 2020. For more information click here.

Consignment for kids at Rhea Lana's spring event: Fo more information click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.