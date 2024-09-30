Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 30, 2024

Georgia Aquarium makes a spooky splash for Halloween:

There’s nothing scary about visiting the Georgia Aquarium — but starting this weekend, the experience will be a bit spookier than normal.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a splashy (see what we did there?) preview of this year’s Haunted Seas, the Halloween celebration launching this Friday and continuing through the month of October. We don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but we can tell you that we’ve heard rumors of pirates roaming through the Ocean Voyager gallery and the discovery of a Mermaids Grotto in the Tropical Diver gallery. Oh, and did we mention those reports of a Haunted Jungle Cruise through Georgia Aquarium’s River Scout?

And along with the tricks, there will definitely be treats; on weekends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Georgia Aquarium will host trick-or-treat stations for young visitors.

We also got a chance to visit one of Georgia Aquarium’s newest additions: Explorers Cove. The new gallery features a pair of touch pools where visitors can feel cownose rays and lake sturgeon, and a virtual projection that allows visitors to draw their own marine animals and then watch them swim across a video wall.

Haunted Seas and the other Halloween activities are included with General Admission — for more information on visiting the Downtown Atlanta attraction, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning getting in the Halloween spirit while surrounded by 11 million gallons of water!

