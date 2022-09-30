Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 30, 2022

Oscar-winner Ron Howard discusses new networking platform:

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard says everything about film and television has become so sophisticated over the years…everything, that is, except hiring practices.

"They depended on word-of-mouth and past experiences," says the director. "They would lead to patterns, lazy patterns of hiring over and over the people that you know, that you've worked with."

In other words, Howard says getting the proverbial "foot in the door" was a tough task. So, Howard and partner Brian Grazer teamed up to create Impact, an online network to connect film and TV professionals with available jobs.

"It's open for you to sign on, you know, you build your profile," Howard explains. "Look, it's a little like LinkedIn, but people aren't using LinkedIn in our business very much. And this is tailored to what we do."

Asked if something like Impact could have been helpful earlier in Howard’s own career, the "A Beautiful Mind" director says there’s no question.

"Definitely. By the way, it was helpful on a film last year, which is available on Amazon Prime now called ‘Thirteen Lives,’ which was in Australia. The app was very, very new at that point, but we found people. We had some very specific needs to try to fulfill."

And by launching the platform in Atlanta, the team behind Impact hopes to make a big one here.

"What this is trying to do is break down the old hiring patterns," Howard says. "Because, you know, they're just limited."

Click here for more information on Impact.

Program officer for the AMB Foundation Jacoria Borders talks philanthropy for Arthur Blank's birthday: This last week (well eight days) our associates along with Hands On Atlanta did eight days of service to celebrate owner and chairman Arthur Blank’s birthday in a way that was unique and authentic to him. The volunteer opportunities consisted of causes that are near and dear to Blank’s heart: fighting food insecurity, neighborhood beatification, protecting our environment and celebrating democracy.

Dwayne Boyd talks TV ONE's "Montross: Blood Rules": The new show follows Robyn Montross as she returns to Evansdale and begins to uncover the lies that have secured her family's power and prominence in the community for generations. Dwayne plays the role of CJ 'Jackie' Montross. The show premieres Saturday, October 1 on TV One. Watch the trailer here.

Grammy-nominee Eric Roberson talks Atlanta shows:

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Roberson is spending his weekend in Atlanta, performing three sold-out shows at City Winery Atlanta.

Roberson says the stage is exactly where he wants to be — especially after a lengthy pause in live performance due to the pandemic.

"We were a little ahead of the curve in technology and able to put together a really fun virtual show that was able to keep my band employed through the whole pandemic. But at the same time, there’s nothing better than to have an actual audience in front of you," says Roberson.

Roberson says he’ll be sharing new music with fans during the trio of Atlanta shows, including songs from his latest album, "Lessons." It’s the 17th studio album of the artist’s career, and features a title track that Roberson says "captured magic."

"I wrote an essay called ‘God is a Comedian.’ It was just a random thing," explains Roberson of the genesis of the song. "When I went down in the studio, which was probably like 3 o’clock in the morning and everyone went to sleep, it was the now going into the morning of my anniversary. We’re in the middle of the pandemic, this is our anniversary, wrote this essay ... I just stared thinking how blessed I was…and only line I had was, ‘God has a funny way of showing you lessons,’ which was kind of part of that essay. And I hit record."

Roberson has also turned "Lessons" into a book, featuring essays, poetry, and lessons learned from iconic moments in Black film and television history. For more information on Roberson’s book and current music, click here.

Chef Mark Alba talks new restaurants and demos shrimp and grits: Two new destination dining experiences – Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails and Aveline just opened in the heart of Midtown/Arts Center, under the helm of Executive Chef Mark Alba. Formerly leading the kitchen at 5Church, Alba has worked in many of Atlanta’s most beloved restaurants for more than 20 years including Canoe, The St. Regis Hotel, JCT Kitchen, The Optimist and more.

Cast and crew of "Hunther": After learning that her new husband touches her daughter inappropriately, Morgan's plans to leave him unwittingly turn into the fight of her life. Here's the trailer.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on DIY "Jack-o-Plantern": To find a Pike Nurseries near you click here.