Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: September 29, 2020

Gilmer Co. Apple Picking from Ellijay Spending a "fruitful" morning exploring Gilmer County: It’s a fruitful time to visit Gilmer County, with grape harvesting and apple picking topping the list of activities for both local farmers and visitors. And for those looking to do a little exploring right here in North Georgia, we found some delicious reasons to add Ellijay to your list. Our day started at Ott Farms and Vineyard, located on more than seven scenic Ellijay acres, more than half of which are planted with French-American hybrid grapes. Ott Farms and Vineyard was created by Michael Ott and his finace, Lee Delk; Ott previously helped build several other area vineyards before deciding to own and operate one of his own, where he could not only make wines but also welcome visitors for events and tastings. Wines available include the Golden Promise (a 100% Georgia-grown white blend) and Intrigue (a red blend with 60% Cabernet Franc, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, and 10% Merlot).

Next up, we drove to nearby Chateau Meichtry Family Vineyard and Winery in Talking Rock, a family-owned vineyard and winery which also offers tours and tastings. Family members say the vineyard’s story stretches back to 1921, when Stephan Meichtry came to America from Switzerland, and brought with him a love of winemaking. Now, his daughter Doris and granddaughter Karin keep the tradition alive, producing wines including the Shooter Ray Red (a sweet red blend), a classic Chardonnay, and La Fleur (a Traminette & Symphony blend).

Finally, you can’t visit Ellijay without picking some apples, and we picked plenty at Hillcrest Orchards. Chances are you’ve stopped by the popular orchard and farm market, known for apple picking and a store filled with delicious baked goods including apple pies, apple fritters, and cider doughnuts. Hillcrest Orchards is welcoming visitors, but requiring masks for indoor shopping and checking temperatures at entry due to the ongoing pandemic. For more information on things to do in Ellijay and Gilmer County, click over to the Gilmer County Chamber website here.

Realtor John Adams talks why home title locks are a scam: Home Title Lock is different from traditional owner's insurance. It is a monthly subscription service that promises to alert you to anything affecting your home's title, which could indicate mortgage fraud. John Adams explains why you should avoid home title locks, and how you can monitor your home's title on your own.

Actor-Singer Luke James talks new single "All of your love" remix ft. Kirby: Luke James has more music for fans. He released his R&B album "to feel love/d on September 9. It's his second full-length album and first independent release, to feel love/d,which is described as the most intimate, poetic, and vulnerable piece of work to date. Luke also hass a recurring role as "Trig" in Showtime's "The Chi." His character is new this past season, and we learned a little about his role, but the season ended showing that there's still so much to learn about him. The Chi was picked up for a 4th season. To listen to Luke's album "to feel love/d" click here. You can follow Luke on social media @WolfJames

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom on Disney+: Get Ready for a Magical New Series...Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Takes You Inside and Behind-the-Scenes,of One of the Nation’s Most Beloved Animal Parks. The original new 8-episode series from National Geographic debuts on Disney+. Good Day Atlanta talked with experts featured on the series, Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko and Animal Keeper Rory Dwyer. Click here to check out the series.

Celebrate National coffee day at Ground & Pound: It's set to be a brisk day in Atlanta, the perfect weather to celebrate "National Coffee Day!" Coffee has been around for centuries, but naturally it continues to evolve. There's more than just your original coffee flavor. You've got flavors like hazelnut, caramel, vanilla, and the fall favorite, pumpkin spice. Ground & Pound Coffee in Alpharetta wants you to come and celebrate national coffee day with them. For a look at what's on their menu click here.

Prince Harry and Meaghan Markle deny set to have reality show rumors: Christal Jordan discusses how several media outlets reported that Prince Harry and Meaghan Markle were set to record a "fly on the wall" reality series with Netflix. A spokesperson for the couple has since denied those rumors. A lot of folks were excited for the possibility to see the couple in a different light. Although it turned out to be a rumor, would you have tuned in? To keep up with Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr.