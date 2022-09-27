Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 27, 2022

Dunwoody’s Vino Venue celebrates a decade of wine and fellowship:

A bottle of wine is always a popular anniversary gift, but a metro Atlanta business celebrating its 10th anniversary in October is already filled with bottles of wine – and owners there say the opportunity to keep serving it to customers is the best gift they could receive.

Dunwoody’s Vino Venue will turn 10 years old in October, a milestone the team there says it’ll celebrate with special events and deals for customers.

It’s a bit of a bittersweet occasion; founder Michael Bryan fulfilled a longtime dream by opening the business in 2012, but was diagnosed with cancer about a month later. Bryan passed away in 2017, and his wife Lelia has carried on since then, keeping the vision of a "gathering place for wine lovers" alive. Vino Venue isn’t just a wine retailer; it’s also full-service restaurant (under the direction of executive chef Patric Good) which also hosts wine and cooking classes.

We last visited Vino Venue in early 2020, when the business released Pietra Fenice, a wine created in Michael Bryan’s memory. But with the big anniversary approaching, we decided it was a good opportunity to pay the team another visit and help them mark the milestone – click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning there!

Vino Venue is located at 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody; lunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and dinner is served started at 4 p.m. the same days. The retail area is open from Noon to close Mondays through Saturdays. Click here for more information on Vino Venue.

Omar J. Dorsey talks the final season of "Queen Sugar":

"Queen Sugar" was created and executive produced by Ava Duvernay. The series has followed the lives of three siblings, one of whom moves from Los Angeles to Louisiana to claim a shared inheritance from their recently departed father - an 800-acre sugarcane farm since 2014, and this fall the series will come to a dramatic conclusion! Catch Queen Sugar on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on OWN.

KriSean Woods talks new music and upcoming performances: KrSean Woods' latest single "Energy ft. Tiffany Evans" is making a huge splash. He'll be performing at "The Taste Of Soul" music festival on Oct. 15. Woods has several performances ahead and is working on new music. For more information click here.

Actor Steve Coulter discusses his new Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law": Steve Coulter stars alongside Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch-tall superpowered hulk. Coulter plays Holden Holliway, Jennifer’s boss and a founding partner at the law firm where she works.





Jay Leno and Kevin Eubnaks talks new season of "You Bet Your Life": Jay Leno is bringing your favorite comedy bits back! Funny headlines, goofy products, crazy lawsuits, funny contestant interviews and game play – plus many brand-new comedy segments. Catch it on FOX 5 at 1:30 p.m., and then again at midnight.