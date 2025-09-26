Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 26, 2025

Here are the special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta for Sept. 26:

Pinch, pinch: Stars talk "Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie"

Parents of young kids will recognize the chant: "A pinch on my left… pinch, pinch on my right…" Now, the hit Netflix children’s series is making its big-screen debut.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie opens in theaters nationwide today, produced by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures. The film blends live action and animation, with music legend Gloria Estefan and comedy icon Kristin Wiig joining series star Laila Lockhart Kraner on a magical adventure through Cat Francisco.

Ice, camera, action! Disney On Ice brings icons to metro Atlanta

From Mickey and Moana to Stitch and the Madrigals, more than 50 Disney characters are skating into Gas South Arena in Duluth this weekend.

Disney On Ice presents Jump In! runs through Sunday, Sept. 28, filling the rink with beloved characters, dazzling choreography, and classic songs like "Let It Go" and "We Don’t Talk About Bruno."

Highlights include princess favorites, Toy Story pals, the Madrigal family from Encanto, and — for the first time ever — characters from Inside Out 2 and Moana 2. Families can also purchase pre-show Character Experiences with Moana.

📍 Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

🕑 Showtimes:

Friday: 11:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

Burgers With Buck at Escovitchez

This week’s Burgers With Buck visits Escovitchez, an island-inspired eatery offering upscale Jamaican staples, fresh seafood, cocktails — and, of course, a standout burger.

Dr. Erin Bowman hosts free lecture series

When: October 1

Where: Piedmont Atlanta

Topic: "When It’s NOT Cancer, But Still Matters!"

Fall birthday party ideas with Jessica Vicars

Fall in the South means cooler temps and plenty of chances for outdoor fun. Jessica Vicars shares creative ideas for family-friendly birthday celebrations this season.

👉 Visit ConfettiJar.com for details.

Entertainment headlines with MiAsia Symone

Rihanna revealed the birth of her daughter, Rocki — and fans couldn’t stop talking about her striking jewelry.

Diddy, currently in prison, is reportedly still working on business projects.

MiAsia Symone has the latest on both stories.

Pet of the Day