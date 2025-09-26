Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 26, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2025 12:16pm EDT
ATLANTA - Here are the special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta for Sept. 26:

Pinch, pinch: Stars talk "Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie"

Music legend Gloria Estefan and comedy icon Kristin Wiig join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner for the movie, which features the characters taking a fantastic adventure through Cat Francisco.

Parents of young kids will recognize the chant: "A pinch on my left… pinch, pinch on my right…" Now, the hit Netflix children’s series is making its big-screen debut.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie opens in theaters nationwide today, produced by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures. The film blends live action and animation, with music legend Gloria Estefan and comedy icon Kristin Wiig joining series star Laila Lockhart Kraner on a magical adventure through Cat Francisco.

Ice, camera, action! Disney On Ice brings icons to metro Atlanta

Paul talks to one of the cast members of DISNEY ON ICE -- Riona Harris. She grew up in Georgia and is back this weekend to perform.

From Mickey and Moana to Stitch and the Madrigals, more than 50 Disney characters are skating into Gas South Arena in Duluth this weekend.

Disney On Ice presents Jump In! runs through Sunday, Sept. 28, filling the rink with beloved characters, dazzling choreography, and classic songs like "Let It Go" and "We Don’t Talk About Bruno."

Highlights include princess favorites, Toy Story pals, the Madrigal family from Encanto, and — for the first time ever — characters from Inside Out 2 and Moana 2. Families can also purchase pre-show Character Experiences with Moana.

📍 Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
🕑 Showtimes:

Friday: 11:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

Paul Milliken talks to DISNEY ON ICE cast member Kiera Croston about what families can expect when they come to see DISNEY ON ICE this weekend in Duluth.

Burgers With Buck at Escovitchez

If you like Jamaican food and you like burgers, you can combine those two things at Escovitchez. Buck Lanford stopped by their newest location to try their Jamaican burger.

This week’s Burgers With Buck visits Escovitchez, an island-inspired eatery offering upscale Jamaican staples, fresh seafood, cocktails — and, of course, a standout burger.

Dr. Erin Bowman hosts free lecture series

Dr. Erin Bowman joined Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 26 to talk about cancer and a free community lecture that is being offered.

When: October 1
Where: Piedmont Atlanta
Topic: "When It’s NOT Cancer, But Still Matters!"

Fall birthday party ideas with Jessica Vicars

Jessica Vicars with Confetti Jars joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about fall birthday party ideas

Fall in the South means cooler temps and plenty of chances for outdoor fun. Jessica Vicars shares creative ideas for family-friendly birthday celebrations this season.

👉 Visit ConfettiJar.com for details.

Entertainment headlines with MiAsia Symone

MiAsia Symone joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about latest entertainment headlines

Rihanna revealed the birth of her daughter, Rocki — and fans couldn’t stop talking about her striking jewelry.

Diddy, currently in prison, is reportedly still working on business projects.

MiAsia Symone has the latest on both stories.

Pet of the Day

Today's pet of the day -- Thyme -- is available from Hero Dog Rescue.

