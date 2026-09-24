Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 24, 2026

Apple Season with Cheryl Merriweather, owner of Ginny's Apples in Atlanta: Cheryl Merriweather, owner of Ginny's Apples chats with Alyse about picking apples this season. She also shows a couple of quick apple recipes. For more information on the business, click here.

Childhood Obesity Awareness Month: Evonne Varday is helping kids build healthy habits that last.



"A Different World" sequel is streaming on Netflix now: Alex speaks with the ladies of the "A Different World." They discuss what fans can expect, and how much fun they had while filming.

Retired Atlanta fighter pilot flew 65 combat missions while battling claustrophobia: Ret. LT. Col. Waldo Waldman talks to Joanne about his new book and how facing your fears can help lead to success. Purchase the book, here.

Lisa Washington shows an Autumn home café: It's finally Fall, and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shows you how to transform your kitchen into a cozy café. For more ideas with Lisa, visit her website, here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a puppy named Mako. For more information on adoption, click here.