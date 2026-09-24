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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 24, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published September 24, 2026 2:17 PM EDT
Published September 24, 2026 2:17 PM EDT
Tips and recipes for Georgia apple season with Ginny's Apples
Tips and recipes for Georgia apple season with Ginny's Apples

Tips and recipes for Georgia apple season with Ginny's Apples

Cheryl Merriweather, owner of Ginny's Apples chats with Alyse about picking apples this season. She also shows a couple of quick apple recipes. 

ATLANTA - Apple Season with Cheryl Merriweather, owner of Ginny's Apples in Atlanta: Cheryl Merriweather, owner of Ginny's Apples chats with Alyse about picking apples this season. She also shows a couple of quick apple recipes. For more information on the business, click here. 

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month
September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

Evonne Varday is helping kids build healthy habits that last.

Childhood Obesity Awareness Month: Evonne Varday is helping kids build healthy habits that last.
 

"A Different World" sequel is streaming on Netflix now
"A Different World" sequel is streaming on Netflix now

"A Different World" sequel is streaming on Netflix now

Alex speaks with the ladies of the "A Different World." They discuss what fans can expect, and how much fun they had while filming. 

"A Different World" sequel is streaming on Netflix now: Alex speaks with the ladies of the "A Different World." They discuss what fans can expect, and how much fun they had while filming. 

Retired F-16 Pilot's new book encourages facing fears
Retired F-16 Pilot's new book encourages facing fears

Retired F-16 Pilot's new book encourages facing fears

Ret. LT. Col. Waldo Waldman talks to Joanne about his new book and how facing your fears can help lead to success.

Retired Atlanta fighter pilot flew 65 combat missions while battling claustrophobia: Ret. LT. Col. Waldo Waldman talks to Joanne about his new book and how facing your fears can help lead to success. Purchase the book, here. 

Lisa Washington shows an Autumn home cafe
Lisa Washington shows an Autumn home cafe

Lisa Washington shows an Autumn home cafe

It's finally Fall, and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shows you how to transform your kitchen into a cozy cafe.

Lisa Washington shows an Autumn home café: It's finally Fall, and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shows you how to transform your kitchen into a cozy café. For more ideas with Lisa, visit her website, here. 

Pet of the day: Mako
Pet of the day: Mako

Pet of the day: Mako

For more information on adoption visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a puppy named Mako. For more information on adoption, click here.  

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