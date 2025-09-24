Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 24, 2025
Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 24, 2025:
- Rob Lowe teases breathless new season of The Floor and Paul goes head-to-head with local contestant"So, you thought the action on The Floor was breathless before? Wait until you see the new season!" says host Rob Lowe.The hit FOX game show returns tonight for its fourth season, featuring 100 contestants battling in a massive trivia competition played on an interactive LED floor.The Floor Season 4 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, followed by the series premiere of 99 to Beat.FOX 5’s Paul sat down with and challenged local contestant Marica ahead of the new season of The Floor: America Duels. The new edition pairs two contestants from each of the 50 states.The season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Click the video player to see who came out on top in Paul’s challenge. You can watch the face-off by clicking here.
- Casting Call with Tess HammockEntertainment insider Tess Hammock is back with this week’s casting call. October opportunities include Scary Movie 6 and a major brand commercial. You can see all the opportunities by clicking here. For more opportunities, follow Tess on social medi at: @CastingCallwithTessHammock.
- Barry Manilow announces tour stop in DuluthMusic legend Barry Manilow will discuss his upcoming concert tour, which runs October through December at the International Theater.The Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner will also perform at Gas South Arena in Duluth on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. For tickets, click here.
- Hawks set to unveil 2025 promo calendarNarcis Alikhani, Senior Vice President of Marketing, says the Atlanta Hawks will unveil their 2025 promotional calendar on Wednesday, Sept. 24.The slate will feature theme nights, community-centered celebrations, exclusive giveaways, and events highlighting Atlanta pride.
- Beasy Baybie on Domestic Violence Awareness MonthOctober is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Beasy Baybie will share facts, support strategies and community resources during tomorrow’s segment.Domestic violence statistics:More than 10 million men and women are physically abused by an intimate partner each year.31% of women and 16% of men experience stalking by an intimate partner during their lives.The presence of a gun increases the risk of homicide in domestic violence cases by 500%.About 41% of women and 26% of men have experienced intimate partner violence involving sexual violence, physical violence or stalking.Roughly 1 in 5 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner.On average, once a day in the U.S., someone kills an intimate partner and then dies by suicide.If you or someone you know needs help, help is available. You can contact: Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1-800-33-HAVEN | gcadv.orgAlma Domestic Violence Foundation: +1 (844) 435-6468 | almadvf.org
