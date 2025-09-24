Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call: Sept. 24, 2025 – Extra acting roles, jobs, and events in metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock-- Contributor
Published  September 24, 2025 11:27am EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call: Major brand commercial and Dr. Pimple Popper

Casting Call: Major brand commercial and Dr. Pimple Popper

From needing church goers, to looking for people who have dermatology needs, this week Casting Call has a role for anyone wanting to make it on the big or little screens.

ATLANTA - Looking to get into the entertainment industry? Here are this week’s latest casting calls, background roles, and production job opportunities in and around the Atlanta area.

🎬 Background / Extra roles in metro Atlanta

Project: Major Brand Commercial

  • Role: Older Lady – Female, African-American, ages 70–85 (appears to be ill/on bed rest)
  • Filming: Oct. 8–12 (must be available on Oct. 10) in Atlanta
  • Pay: Paid
  • To submit: Send the following to info@cabcastings.com with the subject line "BED REST LADY 10/10." Then include the following:NamePhone numberAgeHeightWeightSizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe, etc.)Race/EthnicityVisible tattoos (if yes, where)City and state you live in3 recent photos (1 headshot, 2 full body)
  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Age
  • Height
  • Weight
  • Sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe, etc.)
  • Race/Ethnicity
  • Visible tattoos (if yes, where)
  • City and state you live in
  • 3 recent photos (1 headshot, 2 full body)

Project: Scary Movie VI

  • Role: Church Goers – African-American, any gender, ages 18+
  • Filming date: Oct. 10
  • Pay: Paid
  • To apply: Click here

Project: English Language Audio Model Trainer

  • Role: Voice Actor – any gender, any ethnicity
  • Pay: Paid
  • To apply: Click here

Project: Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC

  • Casting: New patients with dermatology needs, including growths, abscesses, lipomas, cysts, keloids, rhinophyma, NF, severe acne, mysterious rashes, or other skin conditions
  • To apply: Email castingdrpimplepopper@gmail.com with:Name and locationContact info (phone/email)Short bio and details about your conditionPhotos or close-up video of your condition (as many as possible)Clear photo of your face + any social media links
  • Name and location
  • Contact info (phone/email)
  • Short bio and details about your condition
  • Photos or close-up video of your condition (as many as possible)
  • Clear photo of your face + any social media links

💼 Production jobs in metro Atlanta

Role: Production & Post-Production Specialist

  • Company: Crossing Hurdles
  • Duties:Oversee and structure multimedia production pipelinesMaintain continuity across scenes and sequencesDesign and refine visual effectsReview AI-generated multimedia outputs for realism and artistic integrityCollaborate asynchronously with AI teams
  • Oversee and structure multimedia production pipelines
  • Maintain continuity across scenes and sequences
  • Design and refine visual effects
  • Review AI-generated multimedia outputs for realism and artistic integrity
  • Collaborate asynchronously with AI teams
  • Qualifications:Strong experience in film, television, or multimedia productionBackground in producing, directing, or post-production supervisionProficiency in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and NukeStrong organizational and storytelling skills
  • Strong experience in film, television, or multimedia production
  • Background in producing, directing, or post-production supervision
  • Proficiency in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and Nuke
  • Strong organizational and storytelling skills
  • To apply: Click here

📅 News / Networking / Events

(Stay tuned — no new events listed this week.)

Keep checking back for new opportunities as Georgia continues to be a major hub for film and TV production.

Casting CallGood Day Atlanta