Casting Call: Sept. 24, 2025 – Extra acting roles, jobs, and events in metro Atlanta

Looking to get into the entertainment industry? Here are this week’s latest casting calls, background roles, and production job opportunities in and around the Atlanta area.

🎬 Background / Extra roles in metro Atlanta

Project: Major Brand Commercial

Role: Older Lady – Female, African-American, ages 70–85 (appears to be ill/on bed rest)

Filming: Oct. 8–12 (must be available on Oct. 10) in Atlanta

Pay: Paid

To submit: Send the following to info@cabcastings.com with the subject line "BED REST LADY 10/10." Then include the following:NamePhone numberAgeHeightWeightSizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe, etc.)Race/EthnicityVisible tattoos (if yes, where)City and state you live in3 recent photos (1 headshot, 2 full body)

Project: Scary Movie VI

Role: Church Goers – African-American, any gender, ages 18+

Filming date: Oct. 10

Pay: Paid

To apply: Click Click here

Project: English Language Audio Model Trainer

Role: Voice Actor – any gender, any ethnicity

Pay: Paid

To apply: Click Click here

Project: Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC

Casting: New patients with dermatology needs, including growths, abscesses, lipomas, cysts, keloids, rhinophyma, NF, severe acne, mysterious rashes, or other skin conditions

To apply: Email castingdrpimplepopper@gmail.com with:Name and locationContact info (phone/email)Short bio and details about your conditionPhotos or close-up video of your condition (as many as possible)Clear photo of your face + any social media links

💼 Production jobs in metro Atlanta

Role: Production & Post-Production Specialist

Company: Crossing Hurdles

Duties: Oversee and structure multimedia production pipelinesMaintain continuity across scenes and sequencesDesign and refine visual effectsReview AI-generated multimedia outputs for realism and artistic integrityCollaborate asynchronously with AI teams

Oversee and structure multimedia production pipelines

Maintain continuity across scenes and sequences

Design and refine visual effects

Review AI-generated multimedia outputs for realism and artistic integrity

Collaborate asynchronously with AI teams

Qualifications: Strong experience in film, television, or multimedia productionBackground in producing, directing, or post-production supervisionProficiency in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and NukeStrong organizational and storytelling skills

Strong experience in film, television, or multimedia production

Background in producing, directing, or post-production supervision

Proficiency in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and Nuke

Strong organizational and storytelling skills

To apply: Click Click here

📅 News / Networking / Events

(Stay tuned — no new events listed this week.)

Keep checking back for new opportunities as Georgia continues to be a major hub for film and TV production.