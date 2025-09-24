Casting Call: Sept. 24, 2025 – Extra acting roles, jobs, and events in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Looking to get into the entertainment industry? Here are this week’s latest casting calls, background roles, and production job opportunities in and around the Atlanta area.
🎬 Background / Extra roles in metro Atlanta
Project: Major Brand Commercial
- Role: Older Lady – Female, African-American, ages 70–85 (appears to be ill/on bed rest)
- Filming: Oct. 8–12 (must be available on Oct. 10) in Atlanta
- Pay: Paid
- To submit: Send the following to info@cabcastings.com with the subject line "BED REST LADY 10/10." Then include the following:NamePhone numberAgeHeightWeightSizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe, etc.)Race/EthnicityVisible tattoos (if yes, where)City and state you live in3 recent photos (1 headshot, 2 full body)
- Name
- Phone number
- Age
- Height
- Weight
- Sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, shoe, etc.)
- Race/Ethnicity
- Visible tattoos (if yes, where)
- City and state you live in
- 3 recent photos (1 headshot, 2 full body)
Project: Scary Movie VI
- Role: Church Goers – African-American, any gender, ages 18+
- Filming date: Oct. 10
- Pay: Paid
- To apply: Click here
Project: English Language Audio Model Trainer
- Role: Voice Actor – any gender, any ethnicity
- Pay: Paid
- To apply: Click here
Project: Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC
- Casting: New patients with dermatology needs, including growths, abscesses, lipomas, cysts, keloids, rhinophyma, NF, severe acne, mysterious rashes, or other skin conditions
- To apply: Email castingdrpimplepopper@gmail.com with:Name and locationContact info (phone/email)Short bio and details about your conditionPhotos or close-up video of your condition (as many as possible)Clear photo of your face + any social media links
- Name and location
- Contact info (phone/email)
- Short bio and details about your condition
- Photos or close-up video of your condition (as many as possible)
- Clear photo of your face + any social media links
💼 Production jobs in metro Atlanta
Role: Production & Post-Production Specialist
- Company: Crossing Hurdles
- Duties:Oversee and structure multimedia production pipelinesMaintain continuity across scenes and sequencesDesign and refine visual effectsReview AI-generated multimedia outputs for realism and artistic integrityCollaborate asynchronously with AI teams
- Oversee and structure multimedia production pipelines
- Maintain continuity across scenes and sequences
- Design and refine visual effects
- Review AI-generated multimedia outputs for realism and artistic integrity
- Collaborate asynchronously with AI teams
- Qualifications:Strong experience in film, television, or multimedia productionBackground in producing, directing, or post-production supervisionProficiency in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and NukeStrong organizational and storytelling skills
- Strong experience in film, television, or multimedia production
- Background in producing, directing, or post-production supervision
- Proficiency in Adobe Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve, and Nuke
- Strong organizational and storytelling skills
- To apply: Click here
📅 News / Networking / Events
(Stay tuned — no new events listed this week.)
Keep checking back for new opportunities as Georgia continues to be a major hub for film and TV production.