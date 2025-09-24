'The Floor' host Rob Lowe teases breathless new season

The Brief The hit FOX game show "The Floor" is back for a fourth season, with new episodes airing Wednesday nights. This season is themed "America Duels," and features contestants representing all 50 states battling it out in a breathless game of trivia and strategy. Host Rob Lowe teases some new elements for the new season, including a valuable "secret piece of territory that’s only revealed when it’s called upon."



So, you thought the action on "The Floor" was breathless before? Wait until you see the new season!

"We literally had contestants this year hyperventilating, and two of them passed out because of the stress," says host Rob Lowe.

The hit FOX game show returns tonight for a fourth season, featuring 100 contestants engaged in a massive battle of trivia skills and strategy — all while playing on a massive, interactive floor of LED squares. It’s a challenge for the contestants, sure — but the show is also a challenge for host and co-executive producer Lowe.

"Mixing the right amount of fun, humor, drama, stakes, running the game, keeping track of who’s where, who’s who, what the categories are…it’s like kind of being an air traffic controller," laughs Lowe.

During a sit-down interview with Good Day Atlanta during the FOX Upfront event earlier this year, Lowe teased some new elements for the show’s fourth season.

"There’s basically a secret piece of territory that’s only revealed when it’s called upon, and whoever’s on that instantly wins money," he says.

The Emmy Award-nominee says he particularly enjoys that "The Floor" is a show that’s enjoyed by people of all ages — including his own sons.

"They love it! And they, like, don’t watch anything I’m in," he laughs. "My oldest son Matthew is addicted to it…in spite of me!"

"The Floor" Season 4 premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. here on FOX 5 Atlanta, followed by the series premiere of "99 to Beat."

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Rob Lowe at the FOX Upfront event in New York.



