Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 20, 2023

Disney On Ice stars visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta:

Disney’s most famous characters are back in Atlanta this week, as "Disney On Ice" transforms State Farm Arena into a "frozen" wonderland. But before Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the gang hit the ice downtown, they spent this morning making wishes come true at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — and we were there to capture the magic live on Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, Feld Entertainment hosted a "sneak peek" screening of "Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars" at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital, welcoming young patients and their families for a first look at the new show. "Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars" features some of the most popular characters from the company’s legendary canon of hit films, including the stars of "Frozen 2," the Madrigal family of "Encanto," "Aladdin", and — of course — several classic Disney princesses.

Along with presenting the special screening, Feld Entertainment also donated $5,000 to support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta during this morning’s event.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars will run at State Farm Arena from Wednesday through Saturday (Sept. 23), and then at Duluth’s Gas South Arena from Thursday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct 1. For information on showtimes and tickets, click here.

Atlanta Opera's "The Shining":

It’s been 46 years since Stephen King first chilled audiences to the bone with his bestselling novel "The Shining." Now, the horrors of the Overlook Hotel are coming to life here in Atlanta, thanks to a cutting-edge collaboration between The Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre.

"The Shining" — an English-language opera based on the novel — opened last Friday on the Coca-Cola Stage at The Woodruff Arts Center, home of Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. A co-production of The Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre, the opera will run through Oct. 1 for 11 performances total and was composed by Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell. "The Shining" premiered at the Ordway Music Theater in Saint Paul, Minnesota back in 2016 — but this is the first time it’s been staged on the East Coast.

Chances are you’ve either read the book or seen the 1980 movie version (starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall and directed by Stanley Kubrick – although the opera is based exclusively on the book), but in case you haven’t, "The Shining" tells the story of writer Jack Torrance, who moves with his family to the remote Overlook Hotel to serve as caretaker for the winter. Once there, the family encounters supernatural forces, and, well, that’s about all we can tell you. Baritones Craig Irvin and Thomas Glass share the role of Jack Torrance, while Kelly Kaduce and Kearstin Piper Brown alternate in the role of wife Wendy Torrance.

Performances of "The Shining" continue on select dates through Oct. 1; tickets start at $25 and are available online through The Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre. And click the video player in this article to check out our preview of this haunting production!

Sugo celebrates its 20-year anniversary: For the entire month of September, celebrate 20 years of the Johns Creek neighborhood staple Sugo with a $20 prix-fixe menu every Thursday (available for dine in & take out) with a choice of a first course, rotating Sugo fan-favorite entrees and dessert. Followed by a Big 20th Year Anniversary Party on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include unlimited food. For more information on the restaurant and the anniversary party click here.

Todd Tucker talks his latest film "The Pass": Todd is the producer and writer of Peacock’s "The Pass," which stars his wife, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and Grammy award winner Kandi Burruss. "The Pass" follows Nina and Maurice, a married couple who have given each other a night of infidelity, a "hall pass." The movie is available now on Peacock and was trending this past weekend. Watch the trailer here.

DJ Misses talks the latest in entertainment news: Many fans were shocked to learn that rapper Jeezy has filed for divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai. There seems to be a little clarity on why now. DJ Misses has the latest. Listen to her weeknights from 7 until midnight on HOT 107.9