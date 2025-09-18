Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 18, 2025

Here are the featured segments and special guests for Sept. 18:

High 5 Sports Team of the Week – Northgate High School



Excitement is building in Newnan as the undefeated Northgate Vikings prepare to be crowned our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. Good Day’s Paul Milliken is with the team and some special guests for the big honor.

Dr. Darria Long Shares Fall Hydration Tips



As Atlanta families settle into the school year and look ahead to fall breaks, kids’ schedules are packed with sports, after-school activities, and carpools across I-285. Dr. Darria Long — a Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor, bestselling author, Hiya Health Scientific Advisory Board member, and mom — is offering hydration tips and more. A new 2025 Parenting & Children’s Wellness Report highlights how busy routines are impacting kids’ health.

Entertainment Headlines with Tanner Thomason



Tanner Thomason of Fox Soul’s Side Dish has the latest in entertainment: Marlon Wayans says he’d consider a White Chicks sequel — if he can use AI. Kerry Washington reflects on Save the Last Dance, and Steve Harvey admits his daughter wasn’t happy about him being friends with her exes. Tanner has all the details.

Varner Elementary Celebrates 10 Years of WATCH D.O.G.S.



Varner Elementary is marking a decade of WATCH D.O.G.S. ("Dads of Great Students"), a program encouraging fathers to get involved in the school day — from reading to kids and monitoring hallways to pitching in on building projects. As part of the celebration, one Varner dad was recognized nationally at their latest meeting.

Lisa Washington’s Easy Italian Recipes for Fall

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington is in the kitchen with easy Italian-inspired recipes for fall. On the menu this morning: soup, salad, and pasta.





