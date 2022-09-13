Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 13, 2022

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival:

Tuesday marks the beginning of a very delicious week here in Atlanta, as this year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival launches with a full schedule of dinners, tastings, and culinary superstars.

And yes…where there’s good food, there’s Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, we spent some time with the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival team, getting a first look at this year’s events (and a first taste of the food!). The festival is essentially a celebration of the food and flavors of the South, featuring some of the region’s top chefs serving up samples of what they do best.

The week’s events include live intimate dinners at some of the city’s hottest spots (including both Aziza and Redbird, both of which are located in the Westside Provisions District and which we visited on Good Day!), special gatherings including "Sliced: A Cut of Atlanta’s Best Bites" and "Cluck’d: A Chicken & Cocktail Soirée," and the popular tasting tents at Old Fourth Ward Park on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the week’s events and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting the "dish" on this year’s delicious festival!

September is National Suicide Prevention Month: In 2001, police officer Michelle Ferguson Priestly died by suicide, leaving behind her young son, two sisters and mother, Sally Dorn. The death of a loved one is never easy to experience, whether it comes without warning or after a long struggle with illness. But several circumstances set death by suicide apart and make the process of bereavement more challenging. Dorn talks about ways to help those with suicidal thoughts, and the events that they have to fight for the cause.

J Young MDK talks new music, acting, and more: Atlanta native J Young MDK is promoting his new single "BUD( Mowing Down Vamps)" with the BSB Boys, upcoming music, and new TV projects. Young is also the Official Ambassador for American Diabetes Association, a youth motivational speaker, and philanthropist who gives back to his community. His new song appears in the Netflix movie "Day Shift," which is trending in over 110 countries. Follow him on social media @jyoungmdk

Atlanta native Jade Novah releases her newest highly anticipated EP "Moon in Pisces": Novah is also currently on her "Moon in Pisces" tour with Jared Brady, touring 20 cities around the country giving her fans original music, comedy, and a mindfulness variety show concert experience. Novah is also gearing up to release the official music video for her single "Trip" off of her EP. After her tour, Jade is set to return as resident vocalist and comedian on season 2 of "That’s My Jam" with Jimmy Fallon. Keep up with Jade on social media @jadenovah

Miss Georgia USA Holly Haynes talks preparing for the pageant, and her #IAmEnough platform: Holly Haynes talks the upcoming Miss USA Pageant, her campaign and more.

Raquel Riley Thomas Beauty & Fashion Expert talks Emmy looks: Last night was TV'S biggest night. The stars were aligned for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. There were some history making winners, and some folks who dressed to impress. Fashion expert Raquel Riley Thomas gives us a recap of some of the best looks of the night.