Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 12, 2025

Published  September 12, 2025 12:45pm EDT
Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 12, 2025:

What we know:

Paul previews Six Flags Fright Fest: Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, returns to Six Flags Over Georgia on select nights from Saturday, September 13th through Sunday, November 2nd, transforming the popular park into a spooky celebration of things that go bump in the night. Read the full story and see Paul in action.

Burgers With Buck visits RaceTrac and tries their new Brunch Burger: Buck has a surprise guest at RaceTrac, and they race to finish the new brunch burger, see who comes up on top and if Buck gives the burger a thumbs up. 

Livingston restaurant inside the Georgian Terrace Hotel: Indulge in a culinary experience in and discover a world of delectable flavors paired with meticulously handcrafted cocktails that will captivate your taste buds and leave you longing for more. Check out what Livingston has to offer. Click here for more information. 

Stephanie Eick, PhD, assistant professor of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health discusses the EU's ban on chemicals in gel polish: As of Sept. 1, the European Union has banned a chemical used in many gel polishes, sparking safety concerns and uncertainty for nail salons, according to a press release. 

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Summer to Fall Transitions: To find a location near you, click here.

