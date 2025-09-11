Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 11, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 11, 2025 2:37pm EDT
Atlanta - These were the featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for Sept. 11:

This week's High 5 Sports Team of the Week is Kipp Atlanta Collegiate Warriors. Good Day's Paul Milliken dropped into the school on Sept. 11, 2025.

Team of the Week: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Founded in 2011, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School was the fifth KIPP Atlanta school to open and remains the only KIPP high school in the city. The Warriors are off to a strong start this season with a 3-1 record, earning recognition as our second High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

Dr. Sylvia Morris appeared on Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2025, to discuss fall and seasonal allergies.

Dr. Sylvia Morris on Fall Allergies

Fall is right around the corner — and so are seasonal allergies. Dr. Sylvia Morris shares information on the most common triggers and symptoms to watch for, along with tips on how to manage them.

Lauren Abernathy from The Battery Atlanta joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about upcoming events.

What’s Happening at The Battery

Lauren Abernathy highlights the lineup of events at The Battery Atlanta this month. From entertainment to dining, visitors can find plenty of ways to enjoy September.

