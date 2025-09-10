Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 10, 2025
Atlanta - Here's what guests and segments happened on Good Day Atlanta for September 10, 2025:
- Celebrity Chef Lowell: Chef prepared a shrimp and mushroom meal. Chef Lowell will dive into more about his career and upcoming Atlanta expansion. He's also going to hosting an event in Atlanta on Sept. 17.
- Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The Wayans brothers are bringing the screams and laughs back in the 'Scary Movie' reboot, and they need to cast several roles. Also, Trilith studios is hosting a "pitch-a-thon" for future series writers. See all the opportunities Tess mentioned, and watch this week's Casting Call here.
- NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Playoffs race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway is happening October 17–19. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs consist of 16 eligible drivers competing across four rounds in the final 10 races of the season. Currently, Christopher Bell is sitting in the Number 8 spot. For more information on the playoffs click here.
- "The Points Guy talks "shoulder season" & holiday travel: "Shoulder season" is a travel season between peak and off-peak seasons, especially spring and fall, when fares tend to be relatively low. It’s also already time to start thinking about holiday travel – especially since new data from Points Path says flight prices are already projected to be higher than last year.
Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Charlie Sheen attends the premiere for "The Book of Sheen" on Netflix. Also, Niecey dives into Black TV history. Catch up middays 10-3pm on Classix 1029.