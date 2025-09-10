Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call for Sept. 10, 2025: Extra, acting roles in metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock/Good Day contributor
Published  September 10, 2025 9:57am EDT
Casting Call: Sept. 10, 2025

An opportunity to act in Scary Movie 6 and the need for a country music band: in Find out what film and TV productions are hiring in metro Atlanta in this week's Casting Call.

ATLANTA - Here is this week's episode of Casting Call. Find out what film and TV productions are hiring in metro Atlanta.

Background/Extras

Project: Scary Movie (6)

  • Casting: All genders, all ethnicities, all ages. Roles include kids, teens, college students, real doctors, nurses, orderlies, FBI, detectives, police, first responders, news reporters, upscale restaurant patrons, and general townsfolk.
  • Filming: October–November 2025 in Atlanta.
  • Apply: Hylton Casting

Project: Unnamed

  • Casting: Country musicians or bands (guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, banjo), all genders, all ethnicities, ages 18+.
  • Filming: October.
  • Paid.
  • Submission: Send recent photos, links to performances, and contact information.
  • Email: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com | Subject: MUSICIAN

Project: Unnamed Photo Shoot (modeling)

  • Casting: Male, any ethnicity, ages 15–40.
  • Shooting: Monday, Sept. 15, in Alpharetta.
  • Paid.
  • Submission: Name, contact info, height, headshot/chest-up photo, full-body photo.
  • Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com | Subject: MALE 9/15

Jobs

None this week.

News/Networking/Events

  • 10th Annual WIFTA (Women in Film and Television) Short Film Showcase
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Where: SCADshow
  • What: Networking opportunities, showcase of female filmmakers, panels on industry topics, and short film awards.
  • Tickets: WIFTA Summit

Improv for the Actor Class – Drama Inc.

  • When: Six-week class starting Oct. 16
  • Where: Drama Inc.
  • Learn: Short scenes for commercials, character and object work, improvised scenes, short and long-form game overview, and more.
  • Register: Casting Call Improv

SeriesFest Pitch-A-Thon! Roadshow (part of State of the Industry Summit)

  • When: Oct. 23 (submissions close Sept. 29)
  • Where: Trilith Studios
  • What: Creatives pitch original series ideas live and receive feedback from industry experts.
  • Prizes: Three finalists will receive housing at Trilith Studios, $100,000 in production funding, and classes through the Trilith Institute’s Emerging Creative Residency Program.
  • Sign up: Casting Call Pitch
