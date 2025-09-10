Casting Call for Sept. 10, 2025: Extra, acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Here is this week's episode of Casting Call. Find out what film and TV productions are hiring in metro Atlanta.
Background/Extras
Project: Scary Movie (6)
- Casting: All genders, all ethnicities, all ages. Roles include kids, teens, college students, real doctors, nurses, orderlies, FBI, detectives, police, first responders, news reporters, upscale restaurant patrons, and general townsfolk.
- Filming: October–November 2025 in Atlanta.
- Apply: Hylton Casting
Project: Unnamed
- Casting: Country musicians or bands (guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, banjo), all genders, all ethnicities, ages 18+.
- Filming: October.
- Paid.
- Submission: Send recent photos, links to performances, and contact information.
- Email: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com | Subject: MUSICIAN
Project: Unnamed Photo Shoot (modeling)
- Casting: Male, any ethnicity, ages 15–40.
- Shooting: Monday, Sept. 15, in Alpharetta.
- Paid.
- Submission: Name, contact info, height, headshot/chest-up photo, full-body photo.
- Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com | Subject: MALE 9/15
Jobs
None this week.
News/Networking/Events
- 10th Annual WIFTA (Women in Film and Television) Short Film Showcase
- When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Where: SCADshow
- What: Networking opportunities, showcase of female filmmakers, panels on industry topics, and short film awards.
- Tickets: WIFTA Summit
Improv for the Actor Class – Drama Inc.
- When: Six-week class starting Oct. 16
- Where: Drama Inc.
- Learn: Short scenes for commercials, character and object work, improvised scenes, short and long-form game overview, and more.
- Register: Casting Call Improv
SeriesFest Pitch-A-Thon! Roadshow (part of State of the Industry Summit)
- When: Oct. 23 (submissions close Sept. 29)
- Where: Trilith Studios
- What: Creatives pitch original series ideas live and receive feedback from industry experts.
- Prizes: Three finalists will receive housing at Trilith Studios, $100,000 in production funding, and classes through the Trilith Institute’s Emerging Creative Residency Program.
- Sign up: Casting Call Pitch