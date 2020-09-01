Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 1, 2020

Triple Hike Challenge celebrates unique yellow flower: If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta viewer, you’ve heard us talking about Monadnock Madness — an annual spring “triple hike challenge” featuring climbs up Arabia, Stone, and Panola Mountains.

But those three locations are just as beautiful in the fall, especially with the blooming of unique yellow daisies — something hikers can find out for themselves now thanks to a month-long challenge starting today.

This year’s Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge runs throughout the month of September, aiming to get local adventurers to explore our area’s three famous “monadnocks” (which are granite outcroppings, in case you didn’t know). During the challenge, folks can hike each of the three mountains on their own or join small, socially-distanced group hikes, filling out a “passport” along the way. There are some special prizes for those who complete all three hikes — although we’re not about to spoil the secrets of that prize! The event is a joint program of the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, Friends of Panola Mountain State Park, Panola Mountain State Park and the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.

Rangers at all three locations say fall is especially beautiful due to the yellow daisies which are in full bloom at this time of year; the flowers (which are technically sunflowers) are native to the granite outcroppings here in the Southeast, growing out of shallow patches of soil on the mountains.

So…ready to take a hike? Click here for more information on the Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge — participation is free, although there are parking fees at Stone Mountain and Panola Mountain. Access to Panola Mountain is also limited, so make sure to check out the schedule for hikes before heading out there yourself.

WEB LINK:

https://arabiaalliance.org/daisy-days/

Advertisement

Real Estate expert John Adams on Good Day Atlanta: With today's shortage of homes for sale, it's not unusual to see several offers submitted to the seller for consideration. Some buyers have decided to make their offers even more attractive to the seller by waiving their right to a home inspection. Real Estate, expert John Adams weighs in on this tactic. For more information on John Adams click here.

Feeding your focus and increasing your productivity: With parents working from home and children learning from home, distractions are everywhere and moods are volatile. Angela Buttimer, with the Atlanta Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being joins us with strategies for feeding your focus and increasing productivity. For more information click here.

Actor Oscar Torre on Good Day Atlanta: He's good at playing the bad guy on "Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots," And actor Oscar Torre is starring in a new movie "7th & Union," he joins us with a preview and shooting during the pandemic. For more information follow him on Instagram @Oscartorreactor.

Quarantine and child custody, Family Law Attorney Randy Kessler weighs in: We are six months into continuing impact of Covid-19. It's affecting all aspects of our lives for some that includes child custody. Separated and divorced parents are left to navigate through a new set of rules for how to share custody of their children during the pandemic. Family Attorney, Randy Kessler joins us with more information for families that may be experiencing these issues. For more information click here.

Atlanta Dream star Renee Montgomery talks opting out of the 2020 WNBA season: Veteran WNBA point guard Renee Montgomery made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season. She says this decision was made based on the climate that our country is facing right now. While out she has taken on some new ventures, including the "More than a Vote" campaign. It's an initiative that aims to get more volunteers out at the polls, while also informing people on their right to vote. For more information on "More than a Vote" click here. You can also keep up with Renee on social media @itsreneem

Monica and Brandy break records with Instagram Verzuz battle: Yet another music celebration took place last night on Instagram. Monica and Brandy are the lastest artists to go head to head in the verzuz battle. Both ladies played their plethora of hits, all while being vulnerable in talking about their past issues. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks about how the ladies went hit for hit with their most successful songs and a viewership of over 1.2 million viewers. You can keep up with Christina on instagram @msbasketball1