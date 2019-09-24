Good Day Atlanta viewer information Sept. 24, 2019

article

Storybook tales come to life at Stone Mountain’s Pumpkin Festival :

It’s been 80 years since a girl named Dorothy was swept over the rainbow and into the magical land of Oz. And while you’ve probably seen the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz" more times than you can count, you’ve never seen it like this.

Right now, "The Wizard of Oz" is coming to life as an all-new, 4-D experience at Stone Mountain Park, as part of the annual Pumpkin Festival — Play by Day, Glow by Night. The seasonal event runs on select dates through Nov. 3, shedding a whole new light on the park’s family-friendly activities -- especially when the sun goes down.

As you can tell from the event’s name, the Pumpkin Festival is really a two-in-one celebration of the season, with the special fall entertainment planned for the daytime hours before the park is transformed into a unique, glowing immersive experience at night. This year’s Glow by Night features 10 themed areas (including the Scenic Pass, Enchanted Forest, and Adventure Alley) and 40 scenes, all inspired by classic children’s stories and including giant pumpkins, twinkling lights, and other special effects.

And speaking of special effects, “The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience” is a 12-minute experience featuring a digital 3-D print of the film along with 4-D effects including wind, snow, and lightning — essentially taking audiences inside the vivid world that’s been enchanting audiences for eight decades.

This year’s Pumpkin Festival — Play by Day, Glow by Night continues on select dates through Nov. 3rd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the Glow by Night experience taking over from dusk until 9 p.m. All-attractions passes are available online for $31.95 for adults and $29.95 for children ages 3 to 11.

We couldn’t wait to see how the Stone Mountain team took our favorite fairy tales and nursery rhymes and brought them to life — so we spent the morning at the park getting a special behind-the-scenes tour of this year’s Pumpkin Festival.

Metro Atlanta Heart Walk:

Scott Webb is an avid runner who looks after his health. So when he collapsed while running one day, he was shocked to get his diagnosis. But the thing is Scott Webb isn't alone. Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. Webb stops by Good Day Atlanta to share his personal story and ahead of walk this Saturday.

The Metro Atlanta Heart Walk is taking place Sept. 28, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Opening ceremonies are set for 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. FOX 5 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Stars of "The Resident" on Good Day Atlanta:

The medical drama "The Resident" is back for season three, and fans can't wait to see how season two's cliffhanger is resolved. Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady sits down with the stars of the show Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry for a preview of what's in store this season.

"Game Day" in Georgia

Just in time for football season, Georgia DNR is highlighting a different kind of “game day” in Georgia.

The group is showing off hunting and angling as two notable sports the state takes great pride in. Georgia DNR rep Charlie Killmaster featured a recipe perfect for kicking off “game” day, and to showcase how trying out hunting and fishing in the great Georgia outdoors could land an amazing field-to-fork tailgate.

Chimichurri Loin

Ingredients

1 portion of whole venison loin (backstrap)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons clarified butter or olive oil

Chimichurri Sauce

3 parts olive oil

2 parts red wine vinegar

½ to 1 whole jalapeno, to taste

1 bunch flat leaf parsley

3 sprigs fresh oregano

1 green onion

6 cloves garlic

Salt to taste

Sauce Instructions

For tailgating, prepare sauce in advance and store refrigerated. The sauce should keep for at least a week. Add the parsley, oregano, jalapeno, green onion, garlic, and salt to a food processor. Add the olive oil and vinegar incrementally until you reach a sauce-like consistency.

Meat Instructions

If you have a sous-vide cooker you can prep the meat by cooking 1 to 2 hours at 138°. If you don’t have one, just allow the meat to reach room temperature before cooking. Coat all side of the meat with salt, pepper, and onion powder and then sear the meat on all sides. You can sear the meat on a hot grill (if tailgating) or on the stove in a screaming hot cast-iron skillet with clarified butter or olive oil. For medium-rare, sear for only 1 minute per side, but you can sear up to 2 minutes per side depending on preferred doneness. Let the meat rest for a few minutes after cooking, then slice into ¼ inch slices and drizzle the chimichurri sauce over the sliced meat.