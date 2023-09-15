Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 15, 2023

Here's who was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Burgers With Buck

Burgers With Buck visited The Family Dog in Morningside to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day.

Rosh Hashanah begins

The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah begins tonight. Family and friends will gather to celebrate the Jewish new year and the beginning of the high holiday season with prayers and special meals. Rabbi Isser New of Chabad of Georgia says it's also a time for replection.

Sherri Shepherd

Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd is ready to bring the laughs on Mondays with season 2 of "Sherri." Shepherd joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about the new season.

Holiday shopping

There's only 14 weeks left until Christmas. It may seem like a long ways off but if you want to spend your money wisely, now is the time to start your holiday shopping.

Falcons Friday

The Atlanta Falcons and Rooms To Go have partnered to bring more community makeovers to life this season. The makeovers are given to local families. They receive new furniture, new bedding and decor. They also get the chance to go to a Falcons football game.

Kool & The Gang

They've been making us dance for almost 6 decades and they are still going strong. We're talking about Kool & The Gang. Robert "Kool" Bell joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about their upcoming show in Atlanta.

Creature Comforts

There are a lot of great breweries in Georgia, but only one can claim to be the official taproom of Georgia Athletics. That place is Creature Comforts in Athens, a place many fans choose as their home base to cheer on the Bulldogs. Paul Milliken traveled to Athens to check it out before Saturday's game.

Haunting in Venice Murder Mystery

The restaurant Petite Violette is hosting a murder mystery dinner to celebrate the new thriller "A Haunting in Venice."

Pike Nurseries

Pike Nurseries is giving advice on what vegetables to plant during the cooler seasons.

