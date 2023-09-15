Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 15, 2023

ATLANTA - Here's who was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.
Burgers with Buck checks out The Family Dog
The Family Dog in Morningside is a great place to watch sports with your four-legged friend and, of course, chow down on a great burger. Buck Lanford went to try out the dish with a very special friend - Mae!
Atlanta celebrates Rosh Hashanah
Tonight, family and friends will gather to celebrate the Jewish new year and the beginning of the High Holiday season with prayers and special meals.
Sherri Shepherd returns for more 'Sherri' fun
You can guarantee every episode of 'Sherri' will have you laughing and smiling as the unexpected happens every day. The show is coming back for a second season with some new things in store. Sherri Shepherd chatted with Natalie McCann about what's new for season two.
Start your holiday shopping now
Christmas seems like a long time off, but if you want to spend money wisely this year, then the FOX 5 I-Team’s Dana Fowle says now is the time to start holiday shopping.
Falcons and Rooms To Go team transform homes
The Atlanta Falcons and Rooms To Go have partnered up once again to bring transformational community makeovers to life. Jerry Carbone with Rooms To Go sits down with Natalie McCann to talk about the partnership.
Kool and the Gang bring funk to metro Atlanta
The legendary group Kool and the Gang will grace the stage at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre this weekend and they'll have everyone getting down. Founding member Robert ''Kool'' Bell sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about his amazing career, the band's legacy, and much more.
Creature Comforts 'brews up' fun for Bulldogs
If you're looking for a place to watch tomorrow's University of Georgia football game, there's no better place than the official taproom of Georgia Athletics.
Murder mystery fun at Petite Violette
If you enjoy solving crime and eating delicious food, metro Atlanta's Petite Violette has just the thing to satisfy you with a delicious (and deductive) dinner. Owner Michael Gropp, chef Antony Gropp, and performer Jamie Moore stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share some of the fun.
Tips for starting a fall kitchen garden
If you've had fun growing tomatoes and more this spring and summer, now's the time to keep the fun going this fall. The experts at Pike Nurseries suggest tasty plants that are easy to grow.
