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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Oct. 29, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published October 29, 2026 11:20 AM EDT
Published October 29, 2026 11:20 AM EDT

ATLANTA - Today's special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Gladiators receive High 5 Team of the Week trophy
Gladiators receive High 5 Team of the Week trophy

Gladiators receive High 5 Team of the Week trophy

The team earned the High 5 Sports Team of the Week award prior to playing Jackson County.   

High 5 Sports Team of The Week: Paul visits Clarke Central High School after their 5-game winning streak. Their next opponent is Jackson County. 

Staying out of the ER on Halloween
Staying out of the ER on Halloween

Staying out of the ER on Halloween

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal gives some tips on how to keep you family safe from ER visits this Halloween season. 

Staying out of the ER this Halloween: As 87,000 kids in Atlanta and 72 million nationwide—anticipate Halloween, Maneesha Agarwal, MD, a pediatrician and professor at Emory University School of Medicine shares safety tips and explains why it’s one of the most dangerous nights of the year. 

Entertainment host Headkrack has entertainment headlines
Entertainment host Headkrack has entertainment headlines

Entertainment host Headkrack has entertainment headlines

There are many pop culture moments to choose from for Halloween, and celeb men are receiving backlash for saying they don't change their baby's diapers. 

Entertainment host Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines: Nelly wants to clear the air when it comes to changing his son's diaper, and there are a lot of viral pop culture moments that could make fun Halloween costumes this year. 

College student exposed to opportunities in the fragrance industry
College student exposed to opportunities in the fragrance industry

College student exposed to opportunities in the fragrance industry

Linda G. Levy and Sharne' Jackson talk the fragrance industry and helping college students navigate career opportunities.

The Fragrance Foundation & Spelman College Celebrating the 5th year anniversary of Scents of Success: Spelman Pathways and The Fragrance Foundation are celebrating five years of partnership with an evening designed to connect students and emerging leaders with professionals shaping the fragrance industry. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. To register and attend, click here. 

The origins of Halloween with Gabe Saglie
The origins of Halloween with Gabe Saglie

The origins of Halloween with Gabe Saglie

Gabe explores the Irish Origins of Halloween and the ancient traditions that inspired the holiday we know today.

The origins of Halloween! Live from historic Kilkenny Castle in Ireland: Just in time for Spooky season, Gabe will explore the fascinating Irish origins of Halloween and the ancient traditions that inspired the holiday we know today. 
 

Syke Estroff gives a list of restaurants to enjoy for Halloween
Syke Estroff gives a list of restaurants to enjoy for Halloween

Syke Estroff gives a list of restaurants to enjoy for Halloween

For the full list and more, visit skye-estroff.com

Skye Estroff details 4 cool restaurants in Atlanta for celebrating Halloween: For the full list and more, visit skye-estroff.com

Pet of the day: Maliboo
Pet of the day: Maliboo

Pet of the day: Maliboo

For more information on adoption visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a pet named, Maliboo. For more information, click here. 

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