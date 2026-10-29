Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Oct. 29, 2026

Today's special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

High 5 Sports Team of The Week: Paul visits Clarke Central High School after their 5-game winning streak. Their next opponent is Jackson County.

Staying out of the ER this Halloween: As 87,000 kids in Atlanta and 72 million nationwide—anticipate Halloween, Maneesha Agarwal, MD, a pediatrician and professor at Emory University School of Medicine shares safety tips and explains why it’s one of the most dangerous nights of the year.

Entertainment host Headkrack has the latest in entertainment headlines: Nelly wants to clear the air when it comes to changing his son's diaper, and there are a lot of viral pop culture moments that could make fun Halloween costumes this year.

The Fragrance Foundation & Spelman College Celebrating the 5th year anniversary of Scents of Success: Spelman Pathways and The Fragrance Foundation are celebrating five years of partnership with an evening designed to connect students and emerging leaders with professionals shaping the fragrance industry. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. To register and attend, click here.

The origins of Halloween! Live from historic Kilkenny Castle in Ireland: Just in time for Spooky season, Gabe will explore the fascinating Irish origins of Halloween and the ancient traditions that inspired the holiday we know today.



Skye Estroff details 4 cool restaurants in Atlanta for celebrating Halloween: For the full list and more, visit skye-estroff.com

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a pet named, Maliboo. For more information, click here.