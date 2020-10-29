Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 29, 2020

High 5 Sports Team of the Week River Ridge Knights: Cherokee County’s River Ridge hasn’t posted a winning record since 2011, but after a signature win over arch-rival Creekview on Friday the Knights are 6-0 for the first time in school history. Led by running back Amehre Morrison, the Knights finally have an offensive force to make them a tough out in 6A. Paul Milliken spoke with the principal and a couple students as they expressed their excitment for the team receiving the honor.

Lou Diamond Phillips talks publication of first book: "We’re back! I had to grow this back, I was beardless over the summer," says actor Lou Diamond Phillips, stroking his newly-bearded chin. He’s talking about "Prodigal Son," of course, the FOX series on which he stars as NYPD lieutenant Gil Arroyo. The show’s second season is coming soon, but fans can get their fix of the Emmy Award-nominated actor right now now, thanks to the release of his first book, The Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira. It’s about a soldier coming back from war, the actor-turned author explains. He meets a witch, has to get this tinderbox out of the bottom of a tree, which controls three dogs. Pretty weird stuff! No surprise, the project actually started as a series of fantastic drawings, done by the actor’s wife. vonne had done these beautiful manga-style drawings back in the 90s, that she was going to turn intoa graphic novel, he says. It was just evocative of a post-apocalyptic, fantasy world a little Star Wars, a little classic European fairy tale and that got my mind going, and I thought, ‘Let’s make a movie!’ I wrote the screenplay and realized it was far too expensive, nobody was going to give me that kind of money to direct a film, so we decided to go ahead and write the book first.Asked whether the universe created by the couple will continue with further books, the actor immediately laughs. Funny you should say that! The plan originally was going to be a one-off, but the early reviews not only mention that they like the book, they love the universe of it all. They love the world that it had created. So, they said, ‘We’d love to go back there.’ And we thought, ‘Okay, we’ll give them a chance!’But before there can be any more books, Lou Diamond Phillips has to focus on his day job shooting "rodigal Son"under conditions that, due to the ongoing pandemic, might seem stranger than fiction.

I mean, our camera crew looks like they’re about to do brain surgery, Phillips laughs, referring to the masks and face shields being worn on-set. There are fans out there that want to see the show, so it’s incumbent upon us to be responsible and to approach this in a proper way. The Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira is available in bookstores and for download now click here for more information.

Peachtree Village International Film Festival founders Len Gibson and James "JB" Brown: The Peachtree Village International Film Festival was created in 2006 by founder Len Gibson, the owner and curator of the African American Cinema Gallery (AACG) and the Hispanic Cinema Museum (HCM). Gibson partnered with Composer, Artist, Producer and Entertainment Executive James "JB Brown, that has worked alongside companies such as BET, 20th Century Fox, BMG, The Island Def Jam Music Group, Rainforest Films and more, as an additional Founder of PVIFF and the rest was history. The Peachtree Village Film Festival is from Thursday through Sunday. Click here for more information.

Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine talk new Thriller "Spell": While flying to his father's funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying himself and his family. He soon awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise's (Loretta Devine) attic. Eloise claims she can nurse him back to health with a hoodoo figure she's made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon. Available On-Demand and in Select Theaters Oct. 30.

Advertisement

Celebrity Event Planner J McCallister gives fun Halloween tips and activities for kids: J has planned parties for celebs like Lil Baby, Jacquees, Jayda Chavez, and more. To check out her work and book her for your next event visit her instagram @jmcallisterevents

Chadwick Boyd talks Halloween food trends: Just like everything this year, 2020 has some quirky trends in food for Halloween that will make you cackle and have some spooktacular fun this year. Food & lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd gave us the scoop just in time for trick or treat. To keep up with Chadwick follow him on social media @ChadwickBoyd