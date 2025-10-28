Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 28, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 28, 2025:

Chef Kevin Rathbun "fires up" a passion for pizza: We’re just days away from Halloween — but October 31st also marks the end of National Pizza Month! And there’s no way we’re going to let the month end without a visit to Atlanta’s hottest new pizza joint.

Click here for more.

John Adams gives tips on finding the UGLY DUCKLING in a "Better" Neighborhood: While everyone else is fighting over the perfectly staged, "move-in ready" homes, the smartest buyers are quietly building instant equity by purchasing the "Ugly Duckling." These are the homes that other buyers walk into and immediately walk out of. They're often cosmetically dated, a little bit smelly, and have zero curb appeal.

Dr. Taz Getting Ahead of Weight Gain Heading into the Holiday Season: It's Halloween Week and there is something spookier than monsters lurking around, and that's falling off your diet goals. Dr. Taz Bhatia shares her tips on how to ward off gaining weight during the holiday season.

How Do I Do This Podcast, Season 2 with Ryann Saucier: It's the podcast tackling life's curveballs — and finding the strength to re-invent yourself. "How do I do this? With Ryanne" is back for a second season, we spoke with host and FOX 5 attorney Ryanne Saucier about what listeners can expect for the sophomore season. Watch it today on YouTube.

"Picture Perfect Holidays" Family Photo Survival Guide with Alice Park: With fall in full swing and families gearing up for holiday portraits, Atlanta-based photographer Alice Park has timely tips for creating stress-free, picture-perfect family photos.

Dr. Robert Whitehill, pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, gives tips on Heart Palpitations in Kids: Heart Palpitations are the brief sensation that your heart is beating irregularly or more quickly than usual. Dr. Whitehall gives tips on how common they are, what can impact them and when parents should worry.



Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Kim Kardashian is back in the headlines for her parenting skills. Find out what she has to say.