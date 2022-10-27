Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 27, 2022

High 5 Sports Team Of The Week Carrollton Trojans: Our team of the week is led by one of the most sought after recruits in high school football, Freshman quarterback JuJu Lewis. The football phenom has already received offers from many major colleges including UGA, and he just turned 15 last month! JuJu and his teammates have amassed a 9-0 record and won a region championship after defeating Westlake on the road on Friday. Carrollton is coached by two-time state champion winning head man Joey King, who dominated the competition while at Cartersville with another QB phenom, former Clemson Tiger and current Jacksonville Jaguar Trevor Lawrence running the offense.

How I survived breast cancer: The April Love Story: In 2009 on Christmas Eve, at the height of her career, April Love was dealt a life-altering blow when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 ductal carcinoma breast cancer. Today, April is a 12-year breast cancer survivor and the creator, host and producer of The Pink Awards, an annual fundraiser highlighting fellow philanthropists, raising breast cancer awareness and donating thousands of dollars to breast cancer warriors. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, April is hosting The Pink Awards on Feb. 25 at the illustrious Riverside Epicenter. Once again, it will be a magical evening of star-studded music performances, charitable giving and heart-wrenching testimonies from individuals who have been affected by breast cancer. During this event, April will also highlight the stories of women fighting the greatest battle of their lives. For more information click here.

Finance expert Anthony O’Neal on millennials going into debt for a date: According to a recent survey, 22% of millennials are going into debt from dating as well as 18% of Gen Z. The majority of daters (77%) said dating would be easier if they had more money, while one in five said they are dating less due to inflation. Finance expert Anthony O'Neal shares advice on how young people can take control over their finances to create more room in their budget to avoid going into debt for love. For more information follow Anthony on social media @AnthonyOneal. Check out his website here.

Racquel Palmer stars as Blue on Tyler Perry and BET’s "All The Queens Men": Palmer went viral when, in 2019, she posted her first billboard addressed to Tyler Perry, asking him to make her his next leading lady. Three billboards later and she is now a leading lady on one of his newest hit shows. She also appeared on Tyler Perry and BET’s "Sistas."

Skye Estroff talks "Halloween-themed treats" : Foodie Skye Estroff gives us some locations in the Atlanta area to enjoy some fun Halloween treats. Keep up with her on social media @Skye.Estroff