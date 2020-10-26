Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 26, 2020

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us for a discussion on the latest Coronavirus news:

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady for the latest Coronavirus news including the latest studies and how to stay safe if you're voting in person. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Coronavirus Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

"Divorce Court's" Judge Faith on Good Day Atlanta:

Just how far would you go to catch your lover cheating? Judge Faith joins us and reveals the lengths couples are now going through to catch their lover in a lie. For more information on "Divorce Court" or Judge Faith click here. You can watch "Divorce Court" right here on FOX 5 weekdays at 3 p.m.

Ali Kobert and Ron Funches talk new series "Top Secret Videos":

Top Secret Videos follows a fictional group of fresh interns working from the basement of the "NSA" whose jobs are to catalog all of the pointless security camera footage that passes through the "NSA" servers. Using the latest in video surveillance technology, this modern evolution of America’s Funniest Home Videos captures the most embarrassing, ridiculous, and bizarre behavior with hilarious commentary from a cast of comedians that includes Brian Posehn ("The Big Bang Theory"), Ron Funches ("Trolls") and Ali Kolbert ("The Tonight Show"). "Top Secret Videos" premieres Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on truTV. Click here for a sneak peek.

Migos' Offset detained by police after alleged run-in with Trump supporters:

Atlanta rapper Offset of the group Migos was detained by police in Beverly Hills after an alleged incident with a group of Trump supporters. Offset went live on his Instagram story while being questioned by police. In a video posted a short while earlier by his wife, rapper Cardi B, she shows a group of Trump supporters marching in the area with what she believed were fake guns. Offset was never arrested but only questioned. A police report shows that Marcelo Almanzar was arrested during the incident for gun possesion. He is believed to be related to Cardi B. Follow Mani Millss on Instagram @ManiMillss