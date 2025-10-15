Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 15, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 15, 2025:

Broadway veteran headlines "Kimberly Akimbo" at the Fox: Ann Morrison’s career comes full circle as she moves from playing a character who ages backward in Merrily We Roll Along to portraying a teen who ages too quickly in Kimberly Akimbo, both roles exploring the passage of time. Get your tickets here.

Emory archive collection keeps Dracula among the living: Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library is showcasing its world-renowned John Moore Bram Stoker Collection—featuring rare "Dracula" artifacts—as part of an exhibit highlighting artist Tim Youd’s retyping of Dracula in red ink and the cultural legacy of the typewriter, on display through December 20 — for more information, click here.

Paistra Italian Restaurant with Chef Greg Lipman: Chef Greg prepared Rigatoni Domenica. Originally from Boston, Piastra’s Chef Owner Greg learned about food at a young age when he first learned the phrase, "Food is love." Paistra takes pride in not using any GMO foods in our kitchen. They say they have zero dough conditioners or stabilizers in our bread as we proudly use only King Arthur Flour. Owner say they cook with Sunflower Oil, Rice Bran Oil and Olive Oil, eliminating the need for Soy or Canola Oil products. To check out the menu click here.

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss preview BET's 106 & Sports: BET's first ever sports countdown series premieres tonight! Each week, Cam and Ashley count down the Top 10 moments in sports, from viral highlights and championship fits, to locker room soundbites and trending debates, all with a live studio audience, VIP guests, and a resident DJ. The premiere episode is tonight at 10pm. For more information on the show, click here.

Hosts of The Morning Hustle have the latest in entertainment headlines: Neo Soul artist D'Angelo passed away, after a battle with pancreatic cancer and K Fed, said he found out Britney Spears spoke to Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding. Lore'l and Kyle of The Morning Hustle have the latest.