Broadway veteran headlines 'Kimberly Akimbo' at the Fox

The passage of time seems to be a running theme in the career of singer and actress Ann Morrison.

Back in 1981, Morrison made her Broadway debut in the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along, in which she played a character who aged 20 years. Famously, the musical played out in reverse chronology, opening with the characters as adults and ending with them two decades younger.

Forty-four years later, Morrison is headlining the national tour of the Tony-winning Broadway hit Kimberly Akimbo. This time around, she plays a young teenager with a rare genetic condition that causes her to rapidly age — essentially turning her into an old woman before she really has a chance to grow up.

Kimberly Akimbo opened at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre last night as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season, with performances continuing through Sunday, Oct. 19. The show opened on Broadway in 2022, winning rave reviews and scoring five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Morrison joined the show’s national tour in July, extending a career that stretches back to her own teen years, when she began acting in summer stock. She won the 1982 Theatre World Award for her performance in Merrily We Roll Along, a production that has gained legendary status in the years since its ill-fated Broadway run. The 2016 documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened chronicled the production, which featured a cast of teenagers and young adults and closed after just 16 performances.

In the years since Merrily We Roll Along, Morrison has racked up a long list of stage credits, including starring in the musical Peg in London’s West End and appearing in LoveMusik on Broadway.

