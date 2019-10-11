Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 11, 2019

article

Wire & Wood Music Fest: The 2019 Wire & Wood Music Festival will feature multiple stages across the downtown landscape including main stages on Milton Ave, at the Village Green and a special intimate venue inside Alpharetta City Hall. Artists will gather together to perform their original songs giving music lovers a behind-the-scenes look at the stories that inspired country, rock, blues, Americana and bluegrass songs. For more information click here.

Moore Girls STEM Event: STEM is an acronym that stands for; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Science is the study of the natural world. Technology is any tool that helps us do work. Engineering is way of thinking to solve problems. Math is a language related to quantities and measurements. STEM involves art and design so we build it in to our quality programming. Atlanta council President Felicia Moore wants to bring "more" girls into Stem programs. The councilwoman is targeting Elementary and middle school girls in the city who havent' had a lot of extracurricular exposure to science, tehcnology, engneering and math.

Breast Cancer Survivor: Niya Brown Matthews is a Bestselling Author/Certified Life Coach/Speaker. She wrote her first book "The Boss In You" to inspire women and young girls to overcome their life obstacles. Her new book "Soulfood Sessions: 21 Day Devotional To Elevate Your Life" is a daily devotional aimed at helping people to refocus and find their life purpose. Ford named the 2X Breast Cancer Survivor a Ford Warriors in Pink Model of Courage ambassador because of her tireless work advocating for Breast Cancer Awareness with her Too Fabulous For Cancer. Both of her books are on Amazon. To learn more about Niya click here.