Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 10, 2019

Hispanic Heritage Month with Bren Herrera: Hispanic Heritage Month is happening now and there's no shortage of amazing food and flavors when you're talking about places like Mexico, the Carribean, Central and South America. Cookbook author, Bren Herrera stops by Good Day Atlanta with a lesson on how to whip up a Cuban style garbanzo stew, one of her favorite dishes honoring her Hispanic roots. For more information on today's recipe see below. For more information on Bren Herrera click here.

GARBANZO CON CHORIZO

Ingredients

32 oz canned chick peas or 16 oz. dried peas

4 cups water

3 cups butternut squash, cubed, large

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp. salt (or to taste)

3 Tbsp. canola oil

1/4 cup green bell pepper, diced

1 small Spanish onion, diced

3-4 garlic cloves, diced

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. olive oil

1 chorizo, sliced in 1″ pieces (optional)

Few sprigs of fresh thyme for garnish

Method Add 4 cups of water, chick peas, butternut squash, and bay leaf to medium pot. Season with salt. Cover and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes. While garbanzos are cooking, make sofrito. Over high heat, heat canola oil. Add peppers, onion, and garlic. Stir and add in dried seasonings. Stir and cook for 3 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Add sofrito and chorizo (optional) to the chickpeas. Stir well. Cover and cook for another 10-15 minutes over medium-high heat. Uncover and add olive oil. Stir. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with white rice. Garnish with thyme. Serves 6-10.

Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show will celebrate the gift of life and those who make it possible through organ donations: It's a night of hair, fashion, and entertainment but more importantly, it is about celebrating the gift of life and those who make it possible through organ donation. The Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show is this Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Cobb Galleria. Three transplant recipients stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the event that will benefit the Georgia Transplant Foundation, they shared their personal stories with Joanne Feldman. Lester Crowell from Thre-13 Salon and Spa in Marietta puts on the event every year and his entire staff participates, this event is near and dear to his heart, literally, you see he is a two time heart transplant recipient. Radio personality/author, Melissa Carter, who will be emeceeing the event is also deeply connected she is a kidney recipient. Jabari Blakemore is only 19 years old and just four months ago got a heart transplant, he will be honored at the Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show this weekend. For more information on the Angels of Life Hair and Fashion show click here.

Pet of the day from Paws Atlanta: For more information on Paws Atlanta or how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.