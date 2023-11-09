Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 9, 2023

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: East Forsyth High School has made the playoffs for the first time. Paul visits to celebrate with the team and the rest of the students and staff.

Dame Dash Masterclass featuring Dame Dash and other industry disruptors: Dame Dash, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop culture and entrepreneurship, will grace the stage at the CEO-Go! Entrepreneur Experience Tour. This visionary, artist, and serial entrepreneur will share invaluable insights from his extraordinary journey. Don't miss the exclusive "A Seat at the Table" VIP dinner with Dame Dash, offering a rare opportunity to engage with a living legend, gain inspiration, and forge connections with influential entrepreneurs. It's happening at Clark Atlanta University Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NFL Great Andre Rison and actor, comedian, writer, and producer Dexter Tucker talk "Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story": Everybody knows Dexter Tucker as Chris Tucker's brother. Tucker serves as the executive producer of "Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story," in which he also has an appearance in. Rison is a former NFL wide receiver. Some could argue that he had the most success here in Atlanta with the Falcons. "The Andre Rison Story" is available now on Tubi, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Dannie De Novo talks estrangement and the holidays: According to Psychology Today, over 25% of Americans are currently estranged from a family member and over 43% have experienced family estrangement at some point. With the holidays approaching, family and loved-one estrangement causes real pain. Dannie De Novo gives five signs that estrangement is causing you harmful stress.

Chadwick Boyd gives us a baked pimento cheese with pecan-butter cracker crust recipe: This is the kind of golden, bubbling dish that guests fawn over. The chopped pecan and crushed butter cracker crust elevates the dish with little fuss or much expense. Follow Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd Check out the recipe below:

Baked Pimento Cheese with Pecan-Butter Cracker Crust: Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1¼ cups shredded extra-sharp white cheddar cheese

1¼ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup mayonnaise

1 4-ounce jar pimentos, drained very well and chopped

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1 clove garlic, grated

¾ teaspoon Kosher salt

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 dashes hot sauce

3 tablespoons chopped pecans

9 butter crackers crushed (about 1/3 cup)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Instructions