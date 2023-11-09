Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 9, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
East Forsyth Broncos named Team of the Week

It's been a fairy tale season for the East Forsyth Broncos after the team 'bucked' the odds to make it to the playoffs for the first time in program history. We're celebrating the major achievement by naming them the High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

ATLANTA - High 5 Sports Team of the Week: East Forsyth High School has made the playoffs for the first time. Paul visits to celebrate with the team and the rest of the students and staff.  

Dame Dash brings business know-how to Atlanta

If you're looking to start or grow you're business, there's no better person to get knowledge from then hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Damon Dash. He's in Atlanta for the next three days, and he sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the special events, what you may learn, and how you can reserve your spot at the table.

Dame Dash Masterclass featuring Dame Dash and other industry disruptors: Dame Dash, renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop culture and entrepreneurship, will grace the stage at the CEO-Go! Entrepreneur Experience Tour. This visionary, artist, and serial entrepreneur will share invaluable insights from his extraordinary journey. Don't miss the exclusive "A Seat at the Table" VIP dinner with Dame Dash, offering a rare opportunity to engage with a living legend, gain inspiration, and forge connections with influential entrepreneurs. It's happening at Clark Atlanta University Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NFL star Andre Rison's life turned into film

The highs and lows of Andre 'Bad Moon' Rison's personal and professional life are highlighted in the new film 'Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story.' The NFL superstar and the film's executive producer Dexter Tucker talked with Sharon Lawson about the new movie.

NFL Great Andre Rison and actor, comedian, writer, and producer Dexter Tucker talk "Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story": Everybody knows Dexter Tucker as Chris Tucker's brother. Tucker serves as the executive producer of "Wide Open: The Andre Rison Story," in which he also has an appearance in. Rison is a former NFL wide receiver. Some could argue that he had the most success here in Atlanta with the Falcons. "The Andre Rison Story" is available now on Tubi, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

How to deal with holiday estrangement

The holidays can be a wonderful time, but they can also be a painful part of the year for people estranged from family members. Author Dannie De Novo shares with Natalie McCann five signs that estrangement could be causing you harmful stress.

Dannie De Novo talks estrangement and the holidays: According to Psychology Today, over 25% of Americans are currently estranged from a family member and over 43% have experienced family estrangement at some point. With the holidays approaching, family and loved-one estrangement causes real pain. Dannie De Novo gives five signs that estrangement is causing you harmful stress.

Chadwick Boyd's holiday pimento cheese dish

Thanksgiving and friendsgiving celebrations are not too far away, and food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd has a dish that will have your guests raving.

Chadwick Boyd gives us a baked pimento cheese with pecan-butter cracker crust recipe: This is the kind of golden, bubbling dish that guests fawn over. The chopped pecan and crushed butter cracker crust elevates the dish with little fuss or much expense. Follow Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd Check out the recipe below:

Baked Pimento Cheese with Pecan-Butter Cracker Crust: Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

  • 1¼ cups shredded extra-sharp white cheddar cheese
  • 1¼ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 4-ounce jar pimentos, drained very well and chopped
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • ¾ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 dashes hot sauce
  • 3 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • 9 butter crackers crushed (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Place all the ingredients, except for the pecans, crackers and butter, in a medium bowl and mix very well.
  3. Add the mixture to an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish or 10-inch pie plate.
  4. Sprinkle the cracker crumbs and the pecans on top.
  5. Dot the top with the butter.
  6. Bake for 25 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
  7. Serve with crackers and crudité.