Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 6, 2023

Here are today's featured segments on Good Day Atlanta.

City of Lights-themed Little Sparrow shines in Westside Provisions: The rich, romantic voice of French chanteuse Edit Piaf has inspired listeners for decades — and now, one of those fans is hoping to capture her essence in his latest restaurant concept here in Atlanta. We’re talking about famed Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry, who recently celebrated the opening of Little Sparrow in Atlanta’s Westside Provisions District.

Dr. Winawer give the latest in health updates: Brooke Shields has a health scare and believes excess of water is what lead to it. The 58-year-old recently told Glamour Magazine that she collapsed and suffered a generalized seizure just as she finished a rehearsal for her show in New York City. Dr. Winawer joins Alyse to discuss the details.

Damian Marcano talks Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Damian Marcano is from Trinidad and has directed so many of our favorite programs---Snowfall, Claws, Winning Time and Greenleaf among so many others. From executive producers Taylor Sheridan (1883) and David Oyelowo (Selma) comes the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost on his beloved family. Watch the trailer here.

Atlanta contestant Sharrod Mangum of Food Networks Holiday Baking Championship: The show begins on Monday, November 6th at 8pm. Over eight episodes, a group of bakers displays their immense baking skills, including in a challenge inspired by holiday-loving chocolatier Wonka. Jesse Palmer hosts and, along with judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller, decides which baker wins the title of Holiday Baking Champion to take home the grand prize of $25,000.

DeAsia Robinson has the latest in entertainment news: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcome their new baby, and Chad Johnson issues apology to popular social media food critic Keith Lee after the former athlete took issue with his reviews of Atlanta Restaurants. DeAsia has the details.