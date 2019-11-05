Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 5, 2019

Acclaimed jazz singer returns to Atlanta for City Winery show:

She’s an Emmy-nominated actress and acclaimed singer who had local audiences buzzing after her debut at this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival. Now, Rhonda Ross is back in the South, bringing her unique voice to the stage at City Winery Atlanta for the first time.

Rhonda Ross and husband Rodney Kendrick will perform at the popular Atlanta venue (located at Ponce City Market) tonight at 8 p.m., presenting a set of jazz and soul covers along with selections from Rhonda’s debut album, "In Case You Didn’t Know." Ross is the daughter of superstar Diana Ross and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Jr. and has spent much of this year celebrating her mother’s 75th birthday year along with the 60th anniversary of the legendary label. While she first gained notice for her acting, scoring a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in the legendary soap opera "Another World," Ross now focuses on writing and recording music, often opening for her mother on tour and performing with her pianist/composer husband around the world. And speaking of, Mr. Kendrick is also an acclaimed musician, performing with legends including James Brown and Abbey Lincoln and releasing albums including his latest, "The Colors of Rhythm."

Doors open at 6 for tonight’s show, and tickets start at $25. City Winery Atlanta is located at 650 North Avenue in Atlanta.

We spent some time with Rhonda Ross when she was here in Atlanta for the Jazz Festival – and we couldn’t wait to do it again now that she’s back in town. Click the video players in this article to check out our morning with the refreshingly honest and positive performer!

WEB LINK:

Advertisement

Child actor Adelynn Spoon talks about her role on HBO's "Watchmen":

Adelynn Spoon is young, but she has already found success in the world of acting. She's a young actress who plays Regina King's daughter in a new show based on a groundbreaking graphic novel.

Spoon stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about what it was like on HBO's "Watchmen," how she got the role, and filming in Atlanta. For more information on "Watchmen," click here.

Rushion McDonald from the "Money Making Conversations" podcast:

He's a two time Emmy award-winning executive producer, motivational speaker, and host of the podcast "Money Making Conversations." Rushion Mcdonald stops by to talk to Alyse Eady about steps to finding success as entrepreneurs or small business owners.

For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

Warrick Dunn and nephew Cayden Edwards on Good Day Atlanta:

Sometimes even rookies show wisdom beyond their years. In 1997 Warrick Dunn started Home For The Holidays and now 22 years later, the NFL legend has helped nearly 200 families fulfill the gift of homeownership. Dunn is still at it and now his 12-year-old nephew Cayden Edwards is involved and helping in a big way. For more information on Warrick Dunn Charities click here.

Real estate expert John Adams stops by to talk about power lines and your property value.

For more information on John Adams click here.

Pet of the day from the Carroll County Humane Society.

For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.