Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 4, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 4, 2025:

Capybara Café in Helen

Capyfriends Café in Helen offers several up-close encounter options for visitors. A 30-minute experience costs $75 per person (for groups of up to eight), while a 60-minute experience is $125 per person. In both sessions, guests can interact with the animals, take plenty of photos and share capybara-friendly snacks.

There’s also a VIP "Meet the Babies" Experience, which includes encounters with other baby animals from North Georgia Wildlife & Safari.

Camo for a Cause: Interview with U.S. VETS Representative

Each year, tens of thousands of veterans across the U.S. face homelessness — but you can help make a difference. FOX 5’s partnership with U.S. VETS aims to honor our nation’s heroes through "Camo for a Cause."

Learn how you can get involved and help support those who served our country.

Dr. Ivan Misner: Tips on How to Remember Names

Dr. Ivan Misner, dubbed the "Father of Modern Networking" by Forbes and founder of BNI, the world’s largest business networking organization, knows the power of making meaningful connections.

We meet so many people that it’s easy to forget names — but Dr. Misner shares practical tips to help you remember them and avoid awkward moments.

Coffee and Sweets with Season Marietta

At Season Marietta, the journey began with a passion for using the best quality ingredients, crafting delectable dishes and providing exceptional service.

Stop by to experience their warm atmosphere and irresistible coffee and sweets in the heart of Marietta.

Ms. Basketball’s Holiday Tips

Ms. Basketball shares her favorite things to do around metro Atlanta this holiday season.

Click the video player to check out her festive list — and follow her on social media @msbasketball1 to keep up with more holiday fun and local recommendations.