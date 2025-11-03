Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 3, 20225

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Nov. 3, 2025:

Cupcakin' Bake Shop: Cupcakin’ Bake Shop is the creation of Lila Owens, whose home-based cupcake catering business has grown into a delicious empire spanning both coasts. Owens opened the first Cupcakin’ Bake Shop in Berkeley, California back in 2014, and has since expanded to several locations in both California and Atlanta. Locally, you can find Cupcakin’ Bake Shop at Colony Square in Midtown and in Buckhead at 2221-B Peachtree Road.

Butterball Turkey Talk: Line Experts Dish on Menu Planning and Early Prep. They give tips on meal planning, turkey prep secrets , and more.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Over the last few months, schools have been seeing an uptick in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease. Dr. Winawer helps break it down and tell us what we need to know.

Shannon Thorton on new holiday film "Finding Joy": This is Tyler Perry’s first holiday film in twelve years since the release of A Madea Christmas, bringing his signature storytelling and twists to a heartwarming, winter romance. Finding Joy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her crush Colton (Aaron O'Connell) to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded. At her lowest, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that transforms her perspective on life and love. Finding Joy premieres on Prime Wednesday Nov. 5. Watch the trailer here.

April B & Shenelle Simon, hosts of "Flew Here, Grew Here" podcast: Jennifer Aniston goes public with new beau, Selena Gomez talks about how she handles sick days and Offset has more to say about Cardi B.

Pet of the Day Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta: Bentley is today's pet. For adoption information, click here.