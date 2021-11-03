Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 3, 2021

New exhibits "refresh" Roswell’s computer museum:

The last time the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, we all had landlines and social media didn't even exist yet. No posting about the win on Facebook. No checking the scores on Twitter.

So, how did we get to this new era of digital connectedness?

A unique museum in Roswell has the answers.

Dekalb County native Lonnie Mimms is the founder of the Computer Museum of America, which opened in Roswell back in 2019. Good Day Atlanta paid the museum a visit about a month after it first began welcoming in visitors, but the collection has grown significantly since then and features rare pieces of hardware, software, and documents related to the history of computer technology.

The museum, which essentially traces the "digital revolution," features the personal collection of Mimms, which started with a personal computer in the late 1970s and has grown to more than a quarter-of-a-million items.

Exhibits inside include a computer history timeline (tracing the evolution from abacus to Datapoint 2200 to Apple 1 and beyond) and a truly massive collection supercomputers including the famed Cray 1A and a Pixar Image Computer; space fans will also likely want to spend some time exploring the museum’s tribute to the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

The Computer Museum of America is located at 5000 Commerce Parkway in Roswell; hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4 to 17.

So, what’s new and upcoming at the Computer Museum of America? Find out by clicking the video player in this article!

