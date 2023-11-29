Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 29, 2023

Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit presents "A Christmas Story": Hey, kid! You won’t shoot your eye out with Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit this holiday season, but you might shed a few tears — both the sentimental kind and those that come from extreme laughter!

Starting tonight and continuing through Christmas Eve, the Downtown Atlanta-based professional theater company presents "A Christmas Story," a play by Philip Grecian based on the hit movie of the same name from 1983. And yes, we’re talking about that hit movie: the one they play for 24 hours straight on TV every year! Directed by Bob Clark and based on the writings of Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story tells the tale of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest to score an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time" for Christmas. Along the way, there are frozen tongues, leg lamps, bunny pajamas, and a long list of memorable characters.

As soon as we heard about Theatrical Outfit’s production of "A Christmas Story," we knew we needed to spend a morning with the cast and crew, quoting famous lines and swapping Christmas memories.

LEGO master model builder Elizabeth Baker on LEGO holiday events: Baker shows how to build a LEGO ornament and other ways to decorate with LEGO. They also brought a 3-foot reindeer as well as a life-size LEGO Gingerbread Man. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta during our Holiday Bricktacular from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. Enjoy seasonal LEGO build activities, holiday theming throughout the Center and much more including. For more information, click here.

Kelsey Grammar talks reboot of "Frasier": Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building! Stream "Frasier" now on Paramount+

The Flying Biscuit cook up their famous grits: The Flying Biscuit is a staple in Atlanta and a perfect stop while you're out holiday shopping. They visit Good Day Atlanta to demo some of their most famous dishes. Find a location near you here.