Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 25, 2021

Musician Dave Koz kicks off Christmas tour in Atlanta:

Is it really Christmas if Dave Koz doesn’t come to town?

Thankfully, we won’t need to find out this year, as the Grammy-nominated saxophonist is set to open his annual Christmas tour right here in metro Atlanta.

The 24th annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour launches Friday, November 26th at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, featuring the famed artist along with South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, and vocalist Rebecca Jade.

After playing its opening date here in metro Atlanta, the tour will move across the country, wrapping up in San Jose, California on Dec. 23; along the way, the artists will perform a lineup of holiday classics along with their own biggest hits. Koz, of course, is no stranger to the Christmas songbook; the artist has released several holiday albums over the course of his career, including "Gifts of the Season," "A Smooth Jazz Christmas" and "Memories of a Winter’s Night."

Good Day caught up with Dave Koz last year ahead of his Christmas show, which was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic; at the time, the artist told us, "It's actually kind of been nice to be home for a minute. I haven't been home for 23 years, this time of year."

This year, Koz says he’s thrilled to be going back out on the road, spending the holidays with his friends and with fans across the country.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021 will take the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage Friday, Nov. 26th at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $41 and are available by clicking here. And click the video player in this article to check out our most recent chat with Mr. Koz!

Atlanta chanteuse releases first holiday album:

There’s already a lot to be thankful for this year, but fans of Atlanta-based chanteuse Deb Bowman have something else to add to the list: a new holiday album.

"A Big Love Holiday" is available for download on all music platforms starting Thanksgiving Day and features 10 new holiday recordings from the powerhouse jazz vocalist (not to mention accomplished actress) known as "Dynamo Deb Bowman" and her Big Love Holiday Band.

Tracks include the Christmas standards "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" and "This Christmas," along with a pair of original written by the artist, "There Will Be Christmas" and "Tinsel Everywhere." "A Big Love Holiday" follows the release of the singer’s 2019 studio album "Fast Heart", through which she honored her late sister.

To promote the release of "A Big Love Holiday," Bowman will host an album release concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the City Springs Studio Theatre in Sandy Springs; the show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase here. The singer will also close out the CLUB HERTZ LIVE series at the Alliance Theatre with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Dynamo Deb has long been a friend to Good Day Atlanta, having appeared on our Christmas morning music show several times, so we couldn’t wait to catch up with the singer and hear more about this new collection of holiday songs. Click the video player to check out our interview about "A Big Love Holiday!"

