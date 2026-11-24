High Street Ice Skating and Holidays: We’re talking about High Street, the mixed-use development located right across the street from Perimeter Mall. Holiday activities launched there on Thursday with the opening of Skate the Street, the destination’s seasonal ice rink which takes over The Green through January 19th. The fun continues December 6th with Sparkle on the Green, which is High Street’s first-ever tree and menorah lighting celebration. And on Saturday, December 12th and Saturday, December 19th, the Jolly Old Elf himself (and Mrs. Claus, of course) will stop by High Street to host story time sessions with families!



Lucinda Basset when your phone becomes your therapist: With people turning to AI when they’re feeling overwhelmed, lonely, or emotionally distressed, Lucinda explains why human connection still matters most and discusses the risks of relying too heavily on AI for emotional support or therapy. For more information on Lucinda, click here.

TV’s most famous mum and dad, Bluey’s parents, Chilli and Bandit: Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack, the voices behind Chilli & Bandit, discuss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Dave will be a Bluey balloon handler and Melanie will be at Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street. Plus, there's a new app that makes getting around with your children more fun.



Keeping routines realistic this holiday season: How to maintain consistent eating, activity and sleep habits amid holiday travel and celebrations. Celebrity trainer and nutrition expert Lisa Lynn, former personal trainer to Martha Stewart and longtime Dr. Oz Show contributor, can share simple, realistic strategies to help viewers feel their best throughout the holiday season.

OJ's Accomplice: "OJ's Accomplice" re-examines the crime scene, key evidence and features exclusive interviews and previously unheard firsthand accounts including the original defense investigator, Pat McKenna. A new two-part Peacock documentary takes a look at previously unreported evidence challenging the narrative of one of America’s most infamous murder cases. You can stream it now on Peacock.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Mariah Carey speaks out after one of her latest performances, and 2 Chainz post a video after an apparent car accident.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a puppy named Chai.