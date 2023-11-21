Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 21, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Good Day Atlanta
ATLANTA - Today's featured guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Once a grist mill and now a pottery-packed destination tucked away in North Georgia, Mark of the Potter is a true gem.

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to mean long lines and stressful interactions. In fact, there’s a place where crossing items off your shopping list truly feels like a peaceful getaway because it is.

We’re talking about Mark of the Potter, the locally-made pottery and contemporary crafts studio nestled along the Soque River in Clarkesville. We last visited Mark of the Potter in 2019, when owner Chadwick Peck and crew were celebrating the shop’s 50th anniversary. But, as we learned that morning, the history of the building stretches back much further than just half a century.

"This mill was built by a father and son team, Alan and Robert Watts," said Peck. "And they went ahead and purchased the property, built this mill, and it was in activity from the mid-1930s until the mid-1960s."

The mill was purchased by retired couple John and Glen LaRowe in 1969, who transformed it into an eclectic pottery paradise. It’s been attracting visitors from around the world ever since.

"We only close one day out of the year, Christmas Day … always been that way, since 1969," Peck told us.

Speaking of Christmas, Mark of the Potter will once again be offering photo sessions with Santa this year, with professional photographer Kim Martin behind the lens. Sessions are available on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. and may be booked here.

Oh, and here’s a cool new development since the last time we visited: the team has renovated the 1930s mill apartment into a mountain retreat, now available on Airbnb.

Mark of the Potter is located at 9982 Highway 197 North in Clarkesville, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, click here. And for a preview of what’s available inside, click the video player in this article!

Here's what food banks need for the holidays

Millions of Americans struggle with food insecurity and hunger, but there are ways you can help, and there may even be things you haven't thought of donating. Lisa Engberg, the executive director of the Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministries, shares donation tips with Alyse Eady.

5Church serves up tasty Thanksgiving buffet

If you're even thinking about letting someone else do the heavy lifting this Thanksgiving, this chat with 5Church may just be the motivation you need. Chef Angelina Espinoza and manager Paula Echavarria show off some of the delicious dishes they're serving up for the holiday.

Tips for avoiding holiday travel headaches

Whether you're flying, driving, or staying at home, Google Trends expert Christina Basilio is here to help you out. She chats with Natalie McCann about what times will be the busiest for holiday travelers and how you can avoid the crowds.

Make the most of your Black Friday shopping

One of the busiest shopping days of the year is just a few days away, and it's time to get ready to grab some deals. Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor from RetailMeNot, joins Joanne Feldman to share tips and tricks to get some bargains.

Wayne Brady involved in fight after wreck

It wasn't a laughing matter when comedian Wayne Brady got into a scary situation involving car crash. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn joins Sharon Lawson with the details.

