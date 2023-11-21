Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Nov. 21, 2023

Today's featured guests on Good Day Atlanta:

Mark of the Potter, the locally-made pottery and contemporary crafts studio nestled along the Soque River in Clarkesville:

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to mean long lines and stressful interactions. In fact, there’s a place where crossing items off your shopping list truly feels like a peaceful getaway because it is.

We’re talking about Mark of the Potter, the locally-made pottery and contemporary crafts studio nestled along the Soque River in Clarkesville. We last visited Mark of the Potter in 2019, when owner Chadwick Peck and crew were celebrating the shop’s 50th anniversary. But, as we learned that morning, the history of the building stretches back much further than just half a century.

"This mill was built by a father and son team, Alan and Robert Watts," said Peck. "And they went ahead and purchased the property, built this mill, and it was in activity from the mid-1930s until the mid-1960s."

The mill was purchased by retired couple John and Glen LaRowe in 1969, who transformed it into an eclectic pottery paradise. It’s been attracting visitors from around the world ever since.

"We only close one day out of the year, Christmas Day … always been that way, since 1969," Peck told us.

Speaking of Christmas, Mark of the Potter will once again be offering photo sessions with Santa this year, with professional photographer Kim Martin behind the lens. Sessions are available on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. and may be booked here.

Oh, and here’s a cool new development since the last time we visited: the team has renovated the 1930s mill apartment into a mountain retreat, now available on Airbnb.

Mark of the Potter is located at 9982 Highway 197 North in Clarkesville, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, click here. And for a preview of what’s available inside, click the video player in this article!

Lisa Engberg, executive director of the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry: It's giving season, so that means donations galore. Often people donate food during the Thanksgiving holiday, but sometimes we don't think about the necessary needs that go along with those donations. Lisa Enberg of Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministry has some tips on things we can donate.

5Church talks Thanksgiving Buffet and how you can book their space for your holiday party: 'Tis the season, and that means food and fun. Manager Paula Echavarria of 5Church and executive chef Angelina Espinoza are here to talk how you can book their space during the holidays and show off the food they'll have to offer for Thanksgiving.

Local insights to help you prepare for the busy holiday travel season: It's that time of year for travel, shopping, and more. Google Trends expert Christina Basilio gives us the inside scoop on driving times, the best time to book and travel, and avoiding crowds.

Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor at RetailMeNot, talks Black Friday shopping tips and strategies: How can shoppers efficiently plan ahead to make sure they get everything they need on Black Friday? How can people go above and beyond to save money? Are there any websites, browser plugins or lesser-known coupon opportunities out there? Kristin McGrath has all the details.

Ally Lynn has the latest in entertainment: Wayne Brady was involved in a car accident that witnesses say lead to a scuffle. Ally Lynn has the details.