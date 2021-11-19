Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 19, 2021

Colony Square favorite makes an "icy" return:

Longtime Atlantans may remember a unique addition to the city's lineup of winter activities back in the 1970s -- an 8,000-square-foot indoor ice-skating rink at Colony Square in Midtown. Now, nearly 50 years later, visitors to the mixed-use development will be able to revisit the excitement of that time by lacing up their skates again and taking a few spins on the ice.

The newly renovated Colony Square is launching a full schedule of holiday activities today with the opening of a new outdoor ice-skating rink on The Plaza; open daily through Jan. 17, rink admission also includes skate rental. Regular hours for the rink are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for kids 12 and under.

Also opening today is The North Pole, a pop-up holiday-themed bar serving up drink specials Thursdays through Saturdays at The Grove Terrace.

Other events scheduled for later this holiday season include the Colony Square tree lightning (an event that benefits Children's Healthcare of Atlanta) on Saturday, Dec. 4 and the Atlanta Santa Speedo Run (benefitting Bert's Big Adventure) on Saturday, Dec. 11.

We couldn't wait to get a jumpstart on what's being dubbed "Season on the Square," so we decided to spend the morning at Colony Square, doing a little ice-skating before warming up with a few sips at the speakeasy! For more information on the lineup holiday events, click here -- and click the video player to check out our morning getting in the season spirit!

Falcons Tight End Hayden Hurst makes generous donation to assist veterans:

Atlanta Falcon Hayden Hurst made a pledge of $20,000 to Top Dogg K9 Foundation through his family foundation. He's challenging the community to match his donation, in hopes to have it matched by Monday, Nov. 22. For more information on Top Dogg K9 Foundation click here.

Kim Fields talks new VH1 holiday movie, "Adventures in Christmasing": Kim Fields co-wrote the story and stars in VH1’s debut film of their first-ever holiday slate. Parker Baldwin finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with survivalist Finn Holt for a holiday television event. The film also stars Adrian Holmes, Eva Marcille, Kel Mitchell, and Jonathan Silverman. "Adventures in Christmasing" premieres Monday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on VH1.

Falcons Friday Salute to Service: The Atlanta Falcons hosted six families to a VIP visit in Atlanta for the Salute to Service Game against the New England Patriots. The organizers of the event joined Good Day Atlanta to tell how the event went.

Food Network’s first-ever scripted feature, "Candy Coated Christmas": "Candy Coated Christmas" is a movie gift for anyone who loves the holidays and has a passion for cooking, baking and spending time with family. Food Network’s own Ree Drummond (The Pioneer Woman), makes her feature debut in the special as bakery owner Bee. "Candy Coated Christmas" will premiere Friday, Nov. 19 exclusively on discovery+. Watch the trailer here.

Pike Nurseries gives ideas for Thanksgiving tablescapes: Thanksgiving is just six days away, and we know the food will certainly be on the table, but what about decorations? Rena Sartain with Pike Nurseries shows us how to make a tablescape for Thanksgiving that's new and natural.

Praise 102.5's Veda Howard shares her "Wisdom Nugget": Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show, Veda shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from herself, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. Today she's sharing this quote from Joyce Meyer: "You are never going to live beyond what you believe about yourself." Keep up with Veda weekends from 3p.m. to 7p.m. on Praise 102.5. Follow her on social media @VedaHoward