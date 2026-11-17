Pullman Yards hosts immersive Minecraft experience: Atlanta’s Pullman Yards has become one of the city’s go-to destinations for immersive experiences — and next on the agenda is a live-action version of the best-selling game of all time! "Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue" is set to open at Pullman Yards this Friday, bringing the world of Minecraft to life for the very first time in the Southeast. Designers describe the experience as an immersive and interactive quest, sending visitors on an hour-long rescue mission through several iconic Minecraft biomes (which are unique regions within the game). The ultimate goal? Collect all the ingredients for a life-saving potion to save villagers from a zombie attack!

The Perlant has a Turkey Chili: The recipe is one of the best we've seen. Chef Jordan goes through it with Alyse, and tells her what else you can enjoy on the menu. For more information, click here.

It's National Scholarship Month: Jim Wismer, director of Community Relations with the National Test Prep Association and the Director of Ivy Experience has some money-saving tips that can help families who are preparing for college.

Henry County grandma takes on the R&B tour: LaVerne Tucker speaks with Alex about her experience at the R&B tour. We learn more about her meeting Usher, and how it all came together.

D-Nice presents The Feast happening Thanksgiving weekend: The Feast brings two nights of music, culture and community to The Arena at Southlake. The shows are Friday and Saturday. You can get tickets here.

Christal Jordan has entertainment headlines: Robert Pattinson has been named the new James Bond, and social media has been having so much fun with the news. Joanne and Christal break down what they've seen, plus more.

Pet of the day: Furkids with a cat named Lexi.