Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 9, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Crafting a successful piece of musical theater is notoriously difficult — but if anyone can do it, it’s the powerhouse creative team behind "Trading Places: The Musical."

Based on the 1983 comedy film starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, "Trading Places" is set to make its world premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre on May 25. At the helm of the production is Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, who recently staged an acclaimed revival of "A Soldier’s Play" on Broadway. 

"It’s kind of surreal, you know? I mean, I love Atlanta. It’s always been home," says Leon. "I did about 10 years as the Alliance Theatre’s artistic director and then over 10 years as artistic director of True Colors Theatre Company, but I maintained a home base here, even though I’m gone 80% of the time."

As to what drew him to "Trading Places," Leon says he wanted to explore the ways the original film could be updated to speak — and sing — to today’s audiences.

"Black women, especially in Georgia, politically have been doing some heavy lifting. So, it’s like, I want to put a Black woman at the center of it. And what if we have a gay male to play this role? And so, the team said, ‘Yeah, we like the idea of ‘Trading Places’ and we’re laughing together and we’re thinking together and we leave this place inspired.’"

That team includes book writer Thomas Lennon, best known to audiences as the creator and star of the comedy hit "Reno 911!" 

"When they say that these things don’t happen overnight, they really don’t happen overnight," laughs Lennon. "There have been movies that I’ve written, like on ‘Starsky & Hutch’ or ‘Night at the Museum’ or things like that, where they’re like, ’This films tomorrow!’ And then it’s done forever. So, this has been amazing process. I think by the time it opens we will have been 5 or 6 years on the project."

Joining Lennon are the composing team of Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner ("First Date"), who say the experience of mounting the production at the Alliance Theatre has been a blessing.

"It’s a first-class theater where you’re essentially doing the Broadway production," says Weiner. "You have the resources, you’re taken care of. So, if you need the best musicians, the best actors…you have the advantage of all the resources that a theatre like this has to really elevate your development process."

The experience of working with Kenny Leon brought legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson to the project.

"I love working with Kenny," says Robinson. "I feel like I am in school on scholarship when I get to be in a room with him. You know, I’m always learning and growing. And also I’m really interested in working in theatre more. It’s something I haven’t done as much in my life, and I’m really interested in cultivating that side of my art."

"Trading Places: The Musical" is scheduled to run from May 25 through June 26; for more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Moderna is now seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine in children between 6 months and 5 years old. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer breaks down the latest news about COVID-19 on Good Day.

Judge Lynn Toler lays down the gavel on messy relationships

On 'Commit or Quit,' eight couple turn to Judge Lynn Toler to help them make the life-altering choice to get married or break up. Toler talks about taking in-depth looks at couples' core issues and advocating for mental health awareness.

Fashion and football come together to help children in need

Big Brother Big Sisters have teamed up with the Atlanta Falcons Fashion Play campaign to raise money to help connect children with mentors who can make a big difference. Event host and former Falcon Harry Douglas and Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Kwame Johnson visited Good Day to talk about the special event.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Woody loves meeting new people and cuddling. He loves to show affection with head butts and 'love nibbles.'

Pet of the Day with Humane Society of Cobb County: Woody is a full-grown cat with year-round allergies easily treated with simple medication. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all vaccinations. For more information on Woody call 770-428-LOST (5678). 