Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 8, 2023

Mother's Day at Design House of Flowers in Buford:

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers, but over the next week, countless Americans will be picking up some colorful blooms for their mothers.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual Mother’s Day survey, Americans are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion on the holiday this year – and they say the most popular gift is flowers. So, with that in mind, the team at Buford’s Design House of Flowers is stocked up and ready to cut, arrange, and deliver!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with Design House of Flowers owner Pamela Holley and her team, getting a behind-the-stems look at what it takes to fill those floral demands. Along with owning and operating the floral studio since 2004, Holley also runs Design House Weddings and Events, a full-service floral company which creates unique looks for weddings and special events throughout North Georgia.

A 2015 article in Fortune called Mother’s Day "the Super Bowl for florists" — and since it comes at the same time as graduations, proms, and spring weddings, Holley says her team has to be "game day ready" to make sure not only meet the demand, but also create vibrant designs to truly make each and every mother-figure feel special.

Design House of Flowers is located at 3200 Woodward Crossing Bouelvard, Suite B106, in Buford, near Mall of Georgia. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on the business, click here. And to check out our morning in the studio, click the video player in this article!

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in health and medical news: Last week, the pharmaceutical company Eli Lily announced that its diabetes medication tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro, had a significant effect on weight loss. Eli Lilly plans to file for approval to the FDA to market the drug for treatment of obesity.

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of "Earn Your Leisure" are announcing the headliners for InvestFest: "Earn Your Leisure" is a revolutionary media platform which gives rise to emerging and established content creators from the world of business, finance, and entrepreneurship whose perspective, expertise and in-depth insight has been undervalued and overlooked. At its core, "Earn Your Leisure’s" ultimate purpose is to build, as we climb as a community highlighting collaboration over competition. Invest Fest is Aug. 25 to Aug. 27. For ticket information click here.

Kearran Giovanni on "Walker," her Broadway roots, and what she's "cooking up": Kearran Giovanni plays Kelly in the CW’s hit series Walker, and she joins Good Day to talk about the show as well as her passion for cooking. Walker is a re-imagining of "Walker, Texas Ranger," and follows the adventures of a widower and a father of two as he returns to Austin after being undercover for 2 years. The season finale airs this Thursday on CW.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: Rumors over the weekend reported an alleged fight between Usher and Chris Brown. Kierra M tells us when and where this was supposed to have taken place and why they say it happened. Keep up with Kierra on social media @officialkierram