Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 4, 2023

The National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association’s Celebrate Freedom: Alpharetta "ropes in" Celebrate Freedom Rodeo for return engagement. You’ve been watching cowboys like Georgia’s own Hunter Grayson getting personal in the FOX dating series Farmer Wants a Wife. Now, you can see cowboys and cowgirls show off their incredible professional skills this weekend in Alpharetta! The National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association’s Celebrate Freedom Rodeo takes over Alpharetta’s Wills Park Equestrian Center arena from Thursday, May 4th through Saturday, May 6th, filling the venue with bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and a whole lot of cowboys hats and gleaming belt buckles! Gates at the center open at 6:30 p.m. nightly, with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. — before the show, fans can get in on the action with activities including mechanical bull riding, pony rides, and a climbing wall. Food and merchandise vendors will also be on-site throughout the event. But, of course, the main attraction is the actual rodeo, with competition categories including Break-Away Roping, Bareback Bronc Riding, and Team Roping. Wills Park Equestrian Center is located at 11915 Wills Road in Alpharetta — click here for more information on this weekend’s events. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the rodeo, getting an exclusive preview of the action and trying our hand at a little ropin’ and ridin’!

New York Times Bestselling Author Karen White talks new novel: Following the enormous success of White’s beloved Tradd Street series, we are thrilled to announce the second installment in her new spin-off series, The House of Prytania. The series is set in another unforgettable location—NEW ORLEANS—and stars Melanie Trenholm’s stepdaughter Nola. The initial installment, The Shop on Royal Street, gave longtime fans and new readers alike a thrilling mystery they gobbled up. Now, we follow Nola Trenholm, as she looks for a fresh start in New Orleans but must deal with ghosts from her past and present. Nola may not be psychic herself, but she’s spent enough time around people who are to know when ghosts are present, and there are definitely a few lingering spirits in her recently purchased Creole Cottage in New Orleans. Something, or someone, is keeping them tethered to this world, and not all of them are benign. White’s newest series promises brand-new characters, adventures, and fun. But Tradd Street lovers will also be glad to see old storylines revisited in White’s hilarious and witty new series.

Leo Sullivan, Erica Paige and Lyric Belleza discuss "Life Without Hope: A New Chapter": In the highly anticipated film, Life Without Hope: A New Chapter, Columbus Short stars as Life Thugstin, a career criminal who desires to get out of the dope game and go legitimate. Hope Evans, portrayed by Erica Peeples, is a beautiful lawyer with an unwavering love for her community. Life Without Hope: A New Chapter continues the epic saga of Life's journey through love, lust, and betrayal as he fights for his life against rogue police, a corrupt justice system, and the street life that refuses to let him go. The film also stars noted actors Erica Page, Lyric Belleza, Stephen Drury Phillips, Tony Hanson, Leo Sullivan, and Clay Stokes. It'll be streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi. Watch the trailer here.

Reuben Studdard and Clay Aiken prepare for upcoming show celebrating 20 years on American Idol: Ruben & Clay are thrilled to reunite twenty years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's American Idol in 2003. Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Over 38 million viewers tuned in to hear the results of more than 124 million votes cast during their finale making it the most watched Idol episode in history and the highest rated regularly scheduled, live, non-sporting television episode of the 21st century. Combined they have recorded twelve albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys. Twenty | The Tour will highlight the music that made Ruben & Clay American Idol favorites and household names. From Clay’s iconic rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" to Ruben’s soulful single "Sorry", join America's favorite odd couple for an unforgettable evening of music and memories, spanning two decades, delivered as only these true superstars can.