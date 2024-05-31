Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 31, 2024

The unique connection between graffiti art and sneaker culture is being explored in a one-weekend-only pop-up exhibit happening this weekend:

"Sneaker Stories" is a traveling exhibition from Miami’s Museum of Graffiti, and it will appropriately take over the space next to Nike Live at Ponce City Market Friday through Sunday. As you can tell from the title, sneakers are the main attraction inside the free exhibition, which is designed to look like a sneaker store and showcases the cool collaborations between graffiti artists and big-name brands, including Nike and Reebok.

The weekend show will also give visitors a taste of what’s available at the Museum of Graffiti, which opened in Miami back in 2019 with a mission to highlight the fascinating history of graffiti art and the way it’s influenced design and fashion over the past 50 years. Here in Atlanta, the Ponce City Market pop-up will feature items from the museum’s popular gift shop and a complimentary customization bar for sneakers featuring laces and charms!

"Sneaker Stories" presented by Modelo will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 2 at Ponce City Market — for more information on the exhibit, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look at this colorful attraction!

Local nonprofit honors the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Massacre: The 3rd annual Black Wall Street Expo is commemorating 103rd Anniversary of the demolition of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This year, The Financial Literacy Institute Inc. is taking a proactive approach by providing on-site mental health resources, voting informational resources in partnership with Fulton County, engaging panel discussions, opportunities to support black-owned vendors, and entertainment from local artists. For more information on the event, click here.

Burgers with Buck visits Arnette's Chop Shop: Arnette's Chop Shop is a great place for wining and dining. And why you might visit the Brookhaven restaurant for a dry aged tomahawk steak or a New York strip, Buck Lanford went to check out their delicious burger.

Hot Wheels Legends Tour making a stop in Buford: On June 1, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour , the world’s largest traveling car show, rolls into the Atlanta area for the second U.S. stop of 2024. Celebrating its seventh year, this epic global contest offers custom car builders the unique opportunity to have their passion projects turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car. At this free live event, a team of local automotive enthusiasts and members of the Hot Wheels design team will vote for the car that will compete in the global semifinals later this year. It'll be at Walmart Supercenter Sardis Church Rd, Buford, GA from 8 a.m. to noon.

Food Truck Friday with Fowl Play: Fowl Play is cooking up something different in their mobile kitchen and is located right in the heart of the city. Interested in bringing something new to your next festival, event or brewery? Consider booking Fowl Play Atl! For more information click here.

Pike Nurseries talks attracting hummingbirds: To find a Pike Nurseries location near you, click here.

Darlene from the Nightly Spirit helps you evaluate your progress of the year: Catch Darlene weeknights 7-11 pm on Praise 102.5