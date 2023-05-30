Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 30, 2023

Dunwoody’s CAMP makes a splash with "Mermaid" adventure: Behind that magic door here in Dunwoody, designers collaborated with Disney to create an undersea adventure inspired by the new film, complete with a magic show in Ursula’s lair, live music and puppetry, and a recreation of Ariel’s Grotto in which visitors can search for the mermaid’s collection of strange human-made objects. The door opens every 15 minutes, and admission to the experience is $35 per person. To purchase tickets click here.

Atomic Biscuit shares one of it's top dishes with viewers: Atomic Biscuit has set itself apart by developing an extensive menu of vegetarian and vegan options, including the Jack Benny, an entrée served on a vegan English muffin base with plant-based ingredients including folded egg, cheddar cheese and sausage patty and topped off with a house-made avocado-lime "hollandaise." Using plant-based substitutes combined with proprietary spice blends means that vegetarian and vegan diners could experience the same flavors without eating meat, dairy or eggs. Carruthers also has developed a gluten-free biscuit, working in tandem with a customer to create a recipe that came close to the original. For more information on the restaurant click here.

Dr. Tunisia Cornelius and Dr. Kenyatta Mireku talk skin care tips: The ladies are first cousins and both board certified dermatologist. They have a skincare line called Levels 2 Skincare. Today they're giving Summer skincare tips and talk about things to look for and when to call your doctor.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Beyoncé gives a shutout to her firstborn Blue Ivy, and Celine Dion has to cancel her tour. Ally Lynn has those details and more. Keep up with her on social media @HeyAllyLynn