Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 30, 2023

CAMP brings 'Mermaid' to life

Behind that magic door here in Dunwoody, designers collaborated with Disney to create an undersea adventure inspired by the new film, complete with a magic show in Ursula’s lair, live music and puppetry, and a recreation of Ariel’s Grotto in which visitors can search for the mermaid’s collection of strange human-made objects.

Atomic Biscuit shares top dish

Atomic Biscuit has set itself apart by developing an extensive menu of vegetarian and vegan options, including the Jack Benny, an entrée served on a vegan English muffin base with plant-based ingredients including folded egg, cheddar cheese and sausage patty and topped off with a house-made avocado-lime "hollandaise."

Dos and Don'ts of skin care

Dr. Tunisia Cornelius and Dr. Kenyatta Mireku give summer skincare tips and talk about things to look for and when to call your doctor.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Beyoncé gives a shutout to her firstborn Blue Ivy, and Celine Dion has to cancel her tour. Ally Lynn has those details and more. Keep up with her on social media @HeyAllyLynn