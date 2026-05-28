Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: May 28, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Leo Woodall tunes pianos, cracks safes, and banters with an Oscar-winning legend in the new thriller "Tuner.": "Tuner" — which opens in Atlanta theaters on Friday, May 29, from Black Bear — centers on a piano tuner with a rare hearing condition that inadvertently makes him adept at cracking safes. Those skills have him falling in with a group of criminals...at precisely the same time he begins falling in love with a music student played by Havana Rose Liu.

Film icon John Travolta talks "cloud nine" Cannes experience: Following a world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, John Travolta’s directorial debut begins streaming on Apple TV this Friday. "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" is a warm and nostalgic hour-long film chronicling a young airplane-obsessed boy’s magical first flight with his mother in 1962. The film was written by John Travolta (based on his book of the same name), produced by John Travolta, and directed by John Travolta…oh, and did we mention that the Academy Award-nominee also serves as its narrator? Clearly, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" is a passion project for the "Saturday Night Fever" icon, whose own love of aviation is well-documented. And along with premiering his movie at the world-famous film festival, Travolta was also surprised there with an Honorary Palme d’Or.

Atlanta United give updates on upcoming World Cup activations: Brad Guzan and Director of Integrated Marketing Ivy Scott, talk about the upcoming Atlanta United activations for the FIFA World Cup.

Dr. Akeia Keith gives 3 ways parents can reduce conflict with teens this summer: Summer times means spending more time with family, and that can sometimes mean conflict. Dr. Akeia Smith gives tips on how to manage "chaos" with your teens.

Chadwick Boyd shows viewers a grilled avocado toast salad recipe: Chef and Editor-In-Chief of Make It Worth It Chadwick Boyd shows us a grilled twist on avocado toast, turned into a bright, beautiful salad.

Pet of the Day: Paws Atlanta brings in Alpha for adoption. For more information on adoption, click here.