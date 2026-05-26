Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 26, 2026

Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Paul previews Six Flags Hurricane Harbor: Now that summer has "unofficially" arrived, so has the SPLASH! Water Parade at Six Flags Over Georgia! This year’s SPLASH! Water Parade will run Tuesdays through Sundays (through June 14th), and it’s exactly what you think it is: a big, colorful parade with floats, performers, and a "splash zone" that’ll cool you off in seconds! And if the parade doesn’t quite "wet" your appetite for soaking summer fun, Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is now open for the season, giving guest plenty of ways to "chill out" — literally! Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is the in-park waterpark at Six Flags Over Georgia, and features the Calypso Bay Wave Pool, Paradise Island interactive water playground for kids, and Bonzai Pipelines, a "choose-your-own-adventure" slide with three options for thrilling fun. Oh, and did we mention Tsunami Surge, featuring a first-of-its-kind zero-gravity single slide?

Elevation Kitchen & Cocktails previews their new menu: Owners Shane Corrodus and Neville Walker tell viewers about their new menu items and more. Check out their menu, here.

John Crist will bring his headlining John Crist Live! Tour to Duluth: A viral sensation with more than 1 billion video views, Crist is known for his no-holds-barred humor, southern-bred wit and charming relatability. Armed with a loyal fanbase of 8+ million fans across social media, the Georgia native-turned-Nashville resident has brought his laugh-out-loud sets to packed audiences around the globe.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: The American Music Awards happened last night, and some artist won big and pulled out all the stops on the red carpet. Christal breaks down some of the biggest wins and best dressed.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Mandie for adoption. For more information on adoption, click here.