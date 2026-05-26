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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 26, 2026

Published  May 26, 2026 1:00 PM EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Hurricane Harbor now open for the summer

Hurricane Harbor now open for the summer

Popular Cobb County park Six Flags Over Georgia is open daily for the season, and has plenty of ways to cool visitors down during the heat of the summer.

Paul previews Six Flags Hurricane Harbor: Now that summer has "unofficially" arrived, so has the SPLASH! Water Parade at Six Flags Over Georgia! This year’s SPLASH! Water Parade will run Tuesdays through Sundays (through June 14th), and it’s exactly what you think it is: a big, colorful parade with floats, performers, and a "splash zone" that’ll cool you off in seconds! And if the parade doesn’t quite "wet" your appetite for soaking summer fun, Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is now open for the season, giving guest plenty of ways to "chill out" — literally! Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is the in-park waterpark at Six Flags Over Georgia, and features the Calypso Bay Wave Pool, Paradise Island interactive water playground for kids, and Bonzai Pipelines, a "choose-your-own-adventure" slide with three options for thrilling fun. Oh, and did we mention Tsunami Surge, featuring a first-of-its-kind zero-gravity single slide?

Rasta Pasta with Elevation Kitchen and Cocktails

Rasta Pasta with Elevation Kitchen and Cocktails

Owners Shane Corrodus and Neville Walker tell viewers about their new menu items and more.

Elevation Kitchen & Cocktails previews their new menu: Owners Shane Corrodus and Neville Walker tell viewers about their new menu items and more. Check out their menu, here. 

Comedian John Crist brings comedy tour home to Georgia

Comedian John Crist brings comedy tour home to Georgia

The Lilburn native talks about his upcoming tour and more

John Crist will bring his headlining John Crist Live! Tour to Duluth: A viral sensation with more than 1 billion video views, Crist is known for his no-holds-barred humor, southern-bred wit and charming relatability. Armed with a loyal fanbase of 8+ million fans across social media, the Georgia native-turned-Nashville resident has brought his laugh-out-loud sets to packed audiences around the globe.

Christal Jordan recaps the American Music Awards

Christal Jordan recaps the American Music Awards

Christal speaks with Alex about the best looks and biggest awards of the night

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: The American Music Awards happened last night, and some artist won big and pulled out all the stops on the red carpet. Christal breaks down some of the biggest wins and best dressed. 

Pet of the day: Mandie

Pet of the day: Mandie

For more information on adoption visit furkids.org

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Mandie for adoption. For more information on adoption, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta