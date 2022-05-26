Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: May 26, 2022

Buckhead hotel offers "Royal Corgi Tea Service" in June:

This year marks Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, honoring the monarch’s incredible 70 years of service. And while the United Kingdom will celebrate with a four-day holiday weekend from June 2 through June 5, people here in Atlanta will keep the party going throughout June with a special experience in Buckhead.

Every Sunday in June, the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will host a Royal Corgi Tea Service in honor of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebration. In case you didn’t know, the Pembroke Welsh Corgis are the preferred breed of the Queen, who has owned dozens during her reign. So, during the month of June, the Buckhead hotel will welcome in "Corgi influencers" and others to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea service, the proceeds of which will go to the Atlanta Humane Society.

Afternoon tea service is already a highlight at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead’s latest restaurant, Brassica, which regularly hosts four different tea experiences on weekends: Waldorf Tea, Brassica Tea, Buckhead Tea, and Children’s Afternoon Tea. For more information on those and to check out the Brassica menu, click here.

Of course, we’re never ones to turn down a "royal" experience — especially when it also involves helping animals! Click the video player to check out our morning getting a preview of the Royal Corgi Tea Service on Good Day Atlanta!

Angela Buttimer talks coping with work stress: Many people are returning to the workplace and with others resigning and lack of workers it may be good to address.

Reggie Reg on "I Don’t Care If You Like Me, I Like Me": Focusing on the life of the late comedian Bernice Mac, the book dishes out life and career advice. Reggie Reg does the narration for the audiobook. You can purchase the book now everywhere books are sold. Click here for more information.

Reec Swiney, founder of Positive American Youth Association, gives details on his celebrity basketball game: The game will feature celebrities from the Starz hit show "BMF," former NBA players and more. It's happening Sunday, May 29 at Riverside Epic Center. Proceeds will benefit the research of Sickle Cell, and the fight against youth hunger. The first 150 guests get in free, and it's only $1 to get in once those 150 guests have entered. If you can't make the event, but would still like to donate click here.

Aspen Kennedy on BET+ series "Kingdom Business": The show details a behind-the-scenes look at the gospel music industry as seen through the lens of a drama unfolding around gospel queen Denita Jordan who is being challenged by an upstart young singer with a checkered past. Aspen plays the role of "Zyan." The show also stars Grammy Award-winner Yolanda Adams, Michael Jai White, and Serayah McNeil. "Kingdom Business," is streaming now on BET+. Watch the trailer here.

Bren Hererra shares a quick and easy Memorial Day recipe: Chef and lifestyle expert Bren Herrera show us her Cowboy Caviar recipe - a quick and easy dish for your Memorial Day BBQ. Catch Bren on "Culture Kitchen" Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Cleo TV. Click here for more information.